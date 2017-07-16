Vodafone announces unlimited internet at Rs 6 per hour

Vodafone, on Monday announced a revolutionary new product, Vodafone SuperNight for prepaid customers, enabling truly unlimited 3G/4G data usage and download for five hours, at just Rs.29 beginning Monday, 19 June 2017. The pack can be activated any time of the day but will be applicable only during the subsequent five hours between1 am to 6 am. Further, customers can make every night a SuperNight with unlimited repeat purchase of the Vodafone SuperNight and enjoy data at just Rs 6/hour. “We are delighted to bring Vodafone SuperNight to our customers under our ‘Super’ umbrella. Like all other ‘Super’ products, it breaks all price barriers that concern customers in their use of internet. Today’s youth is born into mobility and mobile phone plays a central role in their life. It is both, their command center and companion rolled into one. Data is what keeps them connected. These SuperNight packs will enable them to download as much data as they want for five hours at a fixed, nominal price. It will help our customers to enjoy the SuperNetTM experience in a worry free manner, while remaining confidently connected on our best network ever,” said Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India. The truly unlimited data offer on SuperNight can be best used to browse and download a variety of content from VODAFONE PLAY, your one window to the world of entertainment, with 150+ Live TV channels, over 14,000 movies and TV show titles and a wide range of all genres of music. The subscription to VODAFONE PLAY is free. The SuperNight packs can be purchased via digital channels as well as all retail touch points. The customers can also dial *444*4# to activate the pack. The benefits can be enjoyed when connected to Vodafone SuperNet. Vodafone has invested significantly in building Vodafone SuperNet, a modern and scalable network incorporating the latest advances in technology for better customer experience. It offers HD Voice quality across its entire network and super mobile broadband experience across the country.