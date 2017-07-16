Reliance Jio user database leaked online, operator says data is safe

A website by the name magicapk.com has posted the personal information of Reliance Jio customers online. In response to this incident, Reliance Jio, which claims to have 120 million users in India said that "the data seemed to be unauthentic and it was investigating the “unverified and unsubstantiated claims of the website”. The site has since gone offline and is no longer accessible. The website was able to show a customers’ full name and their registered phone number for several Jio numbers that we tried. Details of the circle the number was registered in, and when the phone number got activated was also visible. "We want to assure our subscribers that their data is safe and maintained with highest security. Data is only shared with authorities as per their requirement. We have informed law enforcement agencies about the claims of the website and will follow through to ensure strict action is taken," said Reliance Jio spokesperson. It remains unclear who is behind the alleged breach, though the IP address behind the website is Mumbai-based, according to public information on domain registrars. The domain was first registered in May this year.