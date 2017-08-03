Extramarks announces launch of total learning application

Extramarks, a leading digital learning solutions provider has yet again marked itself as a forerunner in revolutionizing education by bridging the gap in education delivery. It has launched a Total Learning Application, in which all the stakeholders in the learning process – students, parents, teachers &the school are brought together on a common platform to keep them connected at all times and collectively work towards the student’s success. This is a one-of-its kind all-inclusive App. This Total Learning Application provides an end – to – end comprehensive learning environment that extends all the way from the school to the home. It allows students to access the curriculum-mapped learning solutions at home while simultaneously providing notifications to the parents and teachers to track, monitor, and evaluate the student’s performance. These learning solutions are based on a three – pronged approach of ‘Learning, Practicing, and Testing’ which leads to a more adaptive and deeply immersive learning. It also allows school authorities to manage its daily routine activities such as admissions, fee deposit, attendance, and library management to ensure effective communication between the students, parents, and teachers. “This signature solution of Extramarks ensures round the clock connectivity of all stakeholders on a single platform, where everything is accessible at a single click.” said Atul Kulshrestha, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of Extramarks. The application also helps students and teachers to create a personalized learning environment to encourage self – study mode of learning, thus eliminating the need for costly tuitions or external study supports. “By providing this easy to use, single-window access, the Total Learning Application is set to change the teaching – learning space,” said Atul Kulshrestha. To introduce the App, the company has created the Total Learning Summit, a leadership series across the country that brings together various thought leaders and decision makers in the education industry to discuss new disruptions in digital learning.