Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Corporate
Extramarks announces launch of total learning application
Ashish Sharma |  New Delhi |  03 Aug 2017

Extramarks, a leading digital learning solutions provider has yet again marked itself as a forerunner in revolutionizing education by bridging the gap in education delivery. It has launched a Total Learning Application, in which all the stakeholders in the learning process – students, parents, teachers &the school are brought together on a common platform to keep them connected at all times and collectively work towards the student’s success. This is a one-of-its kind all-inclusive App.

This Total Learning Application provides an end – to – end comprehensive learning environment that extends all the way from the school to the home.  It allows students to access the curriculum-mapped learning solutions at home while simultaneously providing notifications to the parents and teachers to track, monitor, and evaluate the student’s performance.

These learning solutions are based on a three – pronged approach of ‘Learning, Practicing, and Testing’ which leads to a more adaptive and deeply immersive learning. It also allows school authorities to manage its daily routine activities such as admissions, fee deposit, attendance, and library management to ensure effective communication between the students, parents, and teachers. “This signature solution of Extramarks ensures round the clock connectivity of all stakeholders on a single platform, where everything is accessible at a single click.” said Atul Kulshrestha, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of Extramarks.

The application also helps students and teachers to create a personalized learning environment to encourage self – study mode of learning, thus eliminating the need for costly tuitions or external study supports. “By providing this easy to use, single-window access, the Total Learning Application is set to change the teaching – learning space,” said Atul Kulshrestha.

To introduce the App, the company has created the Total Learning Summit, a leadership series across the country that brings together various thought leaders and decision makers in the education industry to discuss new disruptions in digital learning.
    
Other Stories in this Section
Airtel payments bank and HPCL announce strategic partnership to boost India’s digital payments ecosystem
Death of 2G: Will Reliance Jio's gambit succeed?
Bill and keep regime proposed by Reliance Jio would cost Rs 20,000 crore per annum to the industry, says Bharti Airtel
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
03 Aug 2017(IST)  
ad1
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more
Other Stories of the Day
Anritsu’s radio communication analyzer MT8821C is industry's first platform for 6CA max throughput test with Samsung System LSI business
Airtel payments bank and HPCL announce strategic partnership to boost India’s digital payments ecosystem