Synology collaborates with Supertron Electronics for distribution of its storage and networking solutions
TT Correspondent |  |  07 Oct 2017

Synology, on Friday announced the partnership with Supertron Electronics, one of the leading distributors specializing in Enterprise IT facilities in India. With this association, Supertron Electronics will deliver Synology solutions to businesses of any size in need of advanced storage and networking services.

“We’re excited to take this step forward into the Indian market. With the growth of mobile users and the maturing internet infrastructure, we believe this is the perfect timing to explore new opportunities with a new partner in India,” said Mike Chen, Sales Director of Synology Inc.

“Synology solutions have been phenomenal in many regions of the world. We’re pleased to be one of the missionaries of Synology products and help this company expand. Supertron offerings are better and stronger now with Synology on our portfolio. Also, with years of channel experience, we’re confident in delivering world-class services in line with the quality of Synology products,” said Vibhor Agarwal, Marketing Director of Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Supertron Electronics has started shipping Synology products and providing consultancy services in its 35 branch offices and 18 satellite branches in India.
    
07 Oct 2017(IST)  
