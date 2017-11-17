Jio announces 100 cashback Diwali offer on recharge of Rs 399

Reliance Jio, on Thursday announced a new Diwali offer for its consumers. Jio has come up with Dhan Dhana Dhan offer for its users. Under this offer, the company is offering 100 percent cashback on every recharge of Rs 399. Jio says that this is the Diwali gift from the company to its millions of customers. The new offer will be effective starting today and will end on October 18. Users that already have an active data pack can also do this recharge for the next cycle. The new offer will be available on both online and offline recharges. To avail this offer, Jio users will need to go to MyJio app, Jio.com website, Jio Store outlets, Reliance Digital large-format stores, if they wish to get their recharge done online. While, for offline recharge they can head on to Jio's partnered offline retail stores and online platforms like - JioMoney, Paytm, Amazon Pay, and MobiKwik. After recharging the Jio number with the Rs 399 plan that Jio announced soon after it ended its promotional Happy New Year offer back in March the Jio user will get 8 vouchers of worth Rs 50, which in total accounts for Rs 400. The Jio users will be able to redeem these vouchers against their future recharges of Rs 309 or above and Rs 91 or above data add-ons. The vouchers can only be redeemed after November 15, and the Jio users should redeem only one voucher at a time and not all at ones. For instance - suppose a Jio user with the Rs 50 vouchers get an Rs 399 recharge done post Nov 15. While recharging, the customer can produce one of the 8 Rs 50 vouchers. Yesterday, Bharti Airtel has partnered with Karbonn Mobiles to sell 4G smartphone at an effective price of Rs 1,399, undercutting Jio’s 4G feature phone priced at Rs 1,500, through an initiative called ‘Mera Pehla 4G Smartphone’.