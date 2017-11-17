44 percent of Indian mobile users want better battery capacity: MoMagic Tech

A significant 44% of the people surveyed in a report by MoMagic Technologies said that they want better battery capacity in their mobile phones indicating most of the mobile phones in the market including several flagship phones are still unable to tackle this key issue. Report released by MoMagic Technologies, a mobile ad tech company on buying patterns of mobile phone buyers across India, it was also revealed that only 8% of the buyers bothered about screen quality.







With data prices dropping almost every month post the market entry of Reliance Jio and 4G enabled phones also getting cheaper, many Indian buyers have now moved to 4G phones. 56% of the respondents surveyed were using 4G phones, followed by 3G at 34% and just 7% were using 2G.







“4G Mobile internet penetration in India is happening at a rapid pace and at very low price points customers can experience 4G speeds. This has led to faster adoption of customers to shift to shopping on ecommerce apps through mobile phones and this trend will continue to go up,” said Arun Gupta, Founder & CEO of MoMagic Technologies. Survey also indicated that in spite of low mobile data cost, 41% of the respondents limit data themselves and 28% of them do not either limit or monitor data usage.







As Indian buyers get technologically savvy, mobile processors brand has started to play key role in their buying decisions. When purchasing a phone, 46 per cent pay attention to a processor brand name while 21 percent reckon phone design and camera quality and only 12 per cent pay attention to screen quality of a smartphone.



