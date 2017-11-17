Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Corporate
Reliance Communications and SSTL completes merger transaction
TT Correspondent |  |  01 Nov 2017

The Board of Directors of Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM), at its meeting held on Tuesday in Mumbai, took on record the demerger of Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd’s (SSTL) telecom business in India, run under the brand name MTS, with the company. The Board also approved the issuance of shares to the tune of 10% of the equity shareholding of Reliance Communications Limited, to SSTL, as part of the agreement between the two companies.

Under the terms of the agreement between RCOM and Sistema, RCOM will acquire the telecommunications business of SSTL including its licenses. In addition, RCOM will acquire 30 MHz of the most valuable and superior 800 / 850 MHz band spectrum, ideally suited for 4G LTE services and other evolving technologies, to complement its own unique nationwide footprint.

This will result in extension of the validity of RCOM’s spectrum portfolio in the 800 / 850 MHz band in eight important Circles (Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, UP-West and West Bengal) by a period of 12 years—from 2021 to 2033.

As a result of the demerger, SSTL will receive a 10% equity stake in the fully diluted equity share capital of RCOM. In addition, RCOM will assume the liability to pay the DoT, instalments for SSTL’s spectrum, amounting to Rs 390 crore per annum for the next 8 years.
    
Other Stories in this Section
American Tower to acquire the standalone tower businesses of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular at US$ 1.2 billion
Airtel announced data rollover facility for its broadband customers
Hair Drama Company, an aesthetic fashion brand is moving on to digitalised ways to make hair accessories
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
01 Nov 2017(IST)  
ad1
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more
Other Stories of the Day
Airtel and Karbonn Mobile launches two Android smartphones under Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative
Amdocs introduces virtualized intercarrier service orchestration solution with traffic scaling capabilities
Parallel Wireless adds 2G capabilities to their 3G/4G end-to-end SDR solution
Infosys partners with Udacity to offer self-driving car engineer nanodegree program
VIAVI augments CellAdvisor base station analyzers