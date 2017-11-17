Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Corporate
RCOM-GCX sends Cease and Desist notice/injunction to competitors in Indian enterprise market
TT Correspondent |  |  17 Nov 2017

Integrated telecommunications service provider RCOM Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), on Friday announced that it has sent a ‘Cease & Desist’ notice and/or injunction to a number of competitors in India, after learning from its Enterprise customers that these competitors are carrying out an illegal and malicious campaign, spreading misinformation and wrongly implying that Reliance Enterprise Voice services will shortly be discontinued.

RCOM-GCX further said given the serious nature of the matter, the Company has already raised the issue with the concerned legal and regulatory authorities. The Company also clarified that for its India Enterprise Business customers, Reliance Enterprise Voice Services, such as PRI, Centrex, Toll Free, Cloud Telephony, SIP Trunk, etc., would all continue to be offered as before and in an uninterrupted manner.

“It has been brought to our attention that some of our competitors in the India Enterprise Business space are indulging in a vilification campaign and spreading falsehoods about a disruption in our services. We would like to re-iterate that there is no truth to these messages and that we will continue to offer our entire bouquet of Enterprise Voice Services, just as before and with no changes,” RCOM-GCX said.

“The developments in our Consumer Wireless Business space will have no impact on any services provided by our India Enterprise and Global Cloud Xchange businesses. We are extremely excited about the growing business opportunities in the Enterprise space and continue to make investments to significantly enhance our operations, data centers and network infrastructure, in order to better serve our Enterprise Business customers across India and globally,” RCOM-GCX added.

Affirming that the Company has filed a ‘Cease & Desist’ notice and/or injunction against competitors in India, RCOM-GCX further said all necessary legal and other administrative steps are being taken up with the relevant authorities to put a stop to this malpractice by the competition.

“In the meantime, if you continue to receive any misleading communications from any other Indian telecom operator, please bring it to our attention,” RCOM-GCX said in a communication to its customers.
    
17 Nov 2017(IST)  
