Aircel offers competitive tariff with year-long validity
TT Correspondent |  |  20 Nov 2017

Aircel, acknowledging the usage behaviour of its core customers has launched two unmatched voice tariffs.

Customers, now get to call using Aircel at unbelievable tariffs of 20p by paying just INR 104 with a year-long validity.

“We at Aircel are committed to providing unmatched value to our customer with each and every offering of ours. Aircel already offers its customers great value with its unlimited offerings where the customers enjoy Unlimited Calls with a GB data a day for a week at INR 88 and for 28 days at INR 199.  With the launch of 20 paisa per minute tariff we are confident that we will not only bolster our bond with our existing customers but new telecom users will chose Aircel as their preferred service provider,” said Dr. Harish Sharma, Regional Head North- Aircel.

“We at Aircel thrive on the trust bestowed upon us by the people of Delhi and our retail partners. Aircel is here to stay and shall continue offering the very best to our customers,” said Abhijeet Mukherjee, Circle Business Head, Aircel Delhi.
    
RCOM-GCX sends Cease and Desist notice/injunction to competitors in Indian enterprise market
American Tower to acquire the standalone tower businesses of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular at US$ 1.2 billion
Airtel announced data rollover facility for its broadband customers
20 Nov 2017(IST)  
