TDSAT asks telecom regulatory to re-examine Reliance Jio's promotional offers

Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has asked Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to review Reliance Jio’s promotional offers once again.

The telecom regulator will re-examine the offers and report back to TDSAT in two weeks on a petition filed by others including Bharti Airtel.

Airtel and Idea, had urged the telecom tribunal to order Trai to ensure Jio stopped its promotional offer of free voice and data services with immediate effect.

Earlier in February Airtel also filed a complaint with the regulator accusing it of “abusing dominant position.”

To this Jio retaliated saying that the ‘market leader was trying to distract attention from its own violations of rules by not providing adequate points of interconnection (PoIs) to the new entrant.

On December 20, TRAI had asked Jio regarding its promotional offers and why they shouldn’t be treated as “predatory.”

Jio was given a period of two weeks to come up with an explanation, to which they said that its ‘Welcome offer’ that commenced on September 5 was different from the ‘Happy New Year’ offer.

It its initial offer, Jio had allowed customers to use 4G data which was capped at 4GB per day. In the latter offer the ‘Fair Usage Policy’ was capped at 1GB per day and 128Kbps after that.