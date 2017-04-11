Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Policy & Regulation
TDSAT asks telecom regulatory to re-examine Reliance Jio's promotional offers
TT Correspondent |  |  16 Mar 2017

Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has asked Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to review Reliance Jio’s promotional offers once again.

The telecom regulator will re-examine the offers and report back to TDSAT in two weeks on a petition filed by others including Bharti Airtel.

Airtel and Idea, had urged the telecom tribunal to order Trai to ensure Jio stopped its promotional offer of free voice and data services with immediate effect.

Earlier in February Airtel also filed a complaint with the regulator accusing it of “abusing dominant position.”

To this Jio retaliated saying that the ‘market leader was trying to distract attention from its own violations of rules by not providing adequate points of interconnection (PoIs) to the new entrant.

On December 20, TRAI had asked Jio regarding its promotional offers and why they shouldn’t be treated as “predatory.”

Jio was given a period of two weeks to come up with an explanation, to which they said that its ‘Welcome offer’ that commenced on September 5 was different from the ‘Happy New Year’ offer.

It its initial offer, Jio had allowed customers to use 4G data which was capped at 4GB per day. In the latter offer the ‘Fair Usage Policy’ was capped at 1GB per day and 128Kbps after that.
    
Other Stories in this Section
Why J S Deepak couldn’t Jio as telecom secretary? Is UPA-era back in telecom
J. S. Deepak’s removal as Telecom Secretary: Story behind story
Spectrum to be auctioned every year, says telecom secretary Deepak
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
16 Mar 2017(IST)  
Anritsu
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more
Other Stories of the Day
Lephone launches low price 4G smartphone with regional language support at Rs 4599
Vivo V5 Plus IPL limited edition smartphone launched at Rs 25990
TDSAT defers Reliance Jio hearing on free tariff by 9 days
Qualcomm accuses Apple of making threats and lying to regulators
AMD acquires wireless virtual reality IP technology from Nitero
Connect Broadband brings VDSL technology for its Punjab customers
Telenor Norway and Cisco collaborates to deliver enterprise IoT services