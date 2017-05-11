No full-time secretary for Telecom department, Aruna Sundararajan gets additional charge of DoT

Department of telecommunications (DoT) will remain headless for the time being. The government has not appointed any full time secretary since J S Deepak was removed from the ministry about two-and-a-half months back.

On Wednesday, the government gave IT Secretary Aruna Sundararajan as additional charge of DoT.

A notification to this effect was issued by the department of personnel, Wednesday, according to which Sundararajan will be at the helm of telecom ‘till further orders or appointment of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.’

Sundararajan, from the 1982 batch of Kerala cadre, will take on the role at a time when the debt-laden sector is going through hyper competition on tariffs that is hurting revenue and bottomlines due to entry of new entrant Reliance Jio, which has also triggered rapid consolidation.