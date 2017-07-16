Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Policy & Regulation
Reliance Jio takes on incumbents Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular before IMG
Ashish Sharma |  New Delhi |  12 Jun 2017

First formal meeting of IMG with the telecom service providers started with a lot of drama today. Reliance Jio officials blamed operators for huge debt in the industry as they do not want to increase equity in the companies. Jio officials also alleged that the top three players – Airtel, Vodafone and Idea - have formed a cartel.

This is a developing story. We will keep on updating our readers on the latest developments on it. Following are main points that Reliance Jio officials told Inter-ministerial Group (IMG):

1. All promoters should have Equity infusion to reduce Debt and improve Debt servicing ratio. Why should banks alone carry the burden? For instance, they said SingTel and Bharti should infuse more equity.

2. Three top players have formed a cartel, and hence industry is suffering.

3. Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) definition should be corrected.

4. Microwave charges should be uniform for industry as applied for top three players, rest of the industry is paying – 1.5% of revenue while top three players are paying at 0.5% (at 2002 rate).

5. Mobile termination charge (MTC) should be zero.

The IMG is set up by the Ministry of Communications and the panel includes various officials of the Department of Telecommunications, Department of Financial Services, Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Revenue.
    
Other Stories in this Section
Government to formulate new electronics manufacturing policy to create $1 trillion digital economy in 4 years
Jio and incumbent operators on opposite sides at TRAI meet on financial distress
AG's opinion on promotional tariff to bring regulatory chaos in telecom sector
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
12 Jun 2017(IST)  
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more