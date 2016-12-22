Intex appoints Yashpal Soni as its new chief information officer

Intex Technologies, on Tuesday appointed Yashpal Soni as its new Chief information officer (CIO) to strengthen business priorities and the company’s reputation for excellence and innovation.

Yashpal Soni brings with him over 20+ years of relevant experience in SAPECC6.0/Oracle Apps 12.0.1/Microsoft Dyanamics2009 implementation experience in Electronic Manufacturing, Utilities, Services and R&D companies in India, UK and Australia. He is also the member of the CIO Association of India.

Extending a warm welcome to Yashpal Soni, Narendra Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director, Intex Technologies said, “I am confident that with a powerful track record and proven sector knowledge, Yashpal will be able to drive our business to another level of achievements. His 20+ years of experience working as CIO in India and abroad will be a huge asset to our company”.

In his new role, Yashpal Soni will lead the alignment of IT Strategy with Business Strategy, Information Technology & Systems, IT Shared Services, Information Security, ERP Implementation, Business Process Re-engineering, and IT Risk Management adding one more pillar of strength to the company’s development.

“I am honoured to take on this role with Intex Technologies. Intex as a leading consumer electronics company with strategic goals connected to competence, innovation and growth, is an exciting company to be joining. I am looking forward to working and contributing towards shaping the IT Strategy for the future," said Yashpal Soni

Yashpal Soni is an alumnus of BITS, Pilani; IIM, Ahmedabad and IIM, Lucknow.