CA Technologies names Ken Martin as its new VP for Solution Sales, Agile Central, Asia Pacific and Japan
07 Dec 2016

CA Technologies, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ken Martin as vice president, Solution Sales, Agile Central, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). Ken Martin is an experienced industry leader with more than 20 years in IT. He joins CA from Intelligent Pathways where he was responsible for the successful delivery of the company’s consulting services for New South Wales, Australia. During his 10-year tenure at HP and Compaq, Ken Martin held regional leadership positions in solution sales. He has also worked with Oracle and Toshiba.

“We see massive potential in the Agile Central business in APJ as organizations look to deploy agile at scale in order to deliver upon their digital transformation goals. It is exciting to have a leader of Ken’s caliber on board. We are confident that Ken’s experience with agile, coupled with his expertise in consulting sales, will provide the focus required to better help our customers achieve success in their adoption of agile methodology,” said Martin Mackay, president and general manager, APJ, CA Technologies.

“I am very excited to be joining CA with our technology leadership and market leading solutions. I look forward to working with the talented CA team in APJ to help our customers drive innovation, leveraging our CA Agile Central solutions, to win in the application economy,” said Ken Martin.

Ken Martin holds a Master of Management degree from the Macquarie Graduate School of Management in Sydney, Australia.

CA Agile Central is an enterprise-class platform that is purpose-built for scaling agile development practices. It gives companies the ability to sense, react and adapt to market shifts and operational needs, resulting in an agility advantage over their competitors.
    
07 Dec 2016(IST)  
