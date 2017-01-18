Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
People Movement
Airtel appoints Raj Pudipeddi as its new Director of Consumer Business and Chief Marketing Officer
TT Correspondent |  |  18 Jan 2017

Bharti Airtel (Airtel), on Wednesday announced the appointment of Raj Pudipeddi as Director – Consumer Business & Chief Marketing Officer for its India operations w.e.f. February 6, 2017. Raj will be a part of the Airtel Management Board and report to Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India), Bharti Airtel.

In his new role, Raj will be responsible for driving market share, strengthening the Airtel brand and driving customer centric innovations within the teams.

“In line with our philosophy to bring on board the best of talent from across the globe, I am delighted at the appointment of Raj to lead our Consumer Business. At Airtel, we are obsessed with our customers and I am confident that Raj’s wealth of experience will add fresh perspective to our initiatives to constantly innovate and delight customers. I wish him the very best for his new role and look forward to working him,” said Gopal Vittal.

Raj has over 22 years of work experience with Procter & Gamble across various functions and geographies. In his last role as Vice-President - Oral Care (North America), he led a large team across functions and sites, including manufacturing plants with P&L responsibility for a multi-billion business.

Prior to this, he was the General Manager for Latin America and managed multiple categories across countries while dealing with challenges of competition, currencies and other turbulent factors. Earlier, as Country Manager in Philippines, he led the turnaround of operations through a successful deployment of a new go-to-market strategy.

Between 2000 and 2010, Raj worked in the USA on various category roles including Paper and Family Care. He also had a two year assignment as Associate Director in Procter & Gamble’s global Wal-Mart team, with responsibility for managing the relationship with their biggest customer with sales of over $7 bn.

Raj is an Engineering graduate from Andhra University and completed his MBA from Indian Institute of Management – Lucknow.
    
Other Stories in this Section
IBM appoints Karan Bajwa as it new managing director and Vanitha Narayanan as the new chairman
Airtel Payments Bank appoints Dhiraj Sharda as its new chief digital officer
CA Technologies names Ken Martin as its new VP for Solution Sales, Agile Central, Asia Pacific and Japan
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
18 Jan 2017(IST)  
telecom
Whitepaper
Cisco® ONE: Traffic Visualization and Control
Traffic visualization and control applies this vision to effectively manage traffic and session growth while economical...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Other Stories of the Day
China Mobile selects Brocade NFV software appliance to support Internet Plus mission
HP Enterprise to acquire US based software startup SimpliVity for $650 million in cash
Qualcomm announces expansion of its Design in India Program
MediaTek smartphone design training program concludes successfully
Vodafone offers four times 4G data to take on Jio, Airtel and Idea