Lava appoints Sunil Raina as its new chief marketing officer
TT Correspondent |  |  10 Mar 2017

Lava International Limited, on Thursday announced the appointment of Sunil Raina as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Sunil Raina takes over this position from Solomon Wheeler, who has decided to pursue other career opportunities outside Lava.

Sunil Raina, presently the Sr. Vice President and Business Head at XOLO has been associated with Lava for close to 7 years, having held several leadership roles through his tenure at the company.  He has successfully lead XOLO’s growth journey as its Business Head and will continue to do so, while additionally spearheading the Marketing and Communication function for Lava.

“Our Company takes immense pride in the core strength of our leadership talent which is competent, collaborative and aspirational. As an experienced business leader and a successful brand builder, Sunil brings in the right expertise to lead this function at Lava. Additionally, we would like to thank Solomon Wheeler for his exemplary leadership and contribution towards building the brand Lava over the last 2 years. We wish him the best for his future endeavours,” said Hari Om Rai, Chairman and Managing Director of Lava International Limited.

As the company gears up to take Brand Lava to its next level, Sunil brings with him a strong marketing background and an experience of over 18 years with some of the leading national and international brands.

Further, with Lava’s renewed focus on brand, quality, innovation, technology and customer experience, Sunil’s all-round business experience coupled with his deep understanding of marketing - makes him eminently suitable to take up this very critical role.
    
