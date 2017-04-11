Pierre Samson appointed as the new Vice President of Sales for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise APAC region

ALE, operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand, on Wednesday announced the expansion of its senior leadership team in Asia Pacific, a key region for the company, with the appointment of Pierre Samson as Vice President of Sales. Pierre will assume his role effective immediately, and will be based from Singapore. He will report to Matthieu Destot, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, ALE. Pierre has over 12 years of experience in the industry and has held senior leadership positions as Head of the Unified Communication & Collaboration Business Unit for Large Accounts at Orange Business Services, and most recently as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Sales Officer at Lexsi, a cyber security specialist which was acquired by Orange in 2016. Following this acquisition, Pierre was appointed Deputy Managing Director of Orange Cyber defense where he demonstrated strong leadership in transforming several business areas. “APAC is an important market for ALE and Pierre has the experience to help us strengthen and expand our business and presence in the region. With Pierre leading the charge in APAC, ALE will continue to provide customers with innovative solutions that empower them to tap into new opportunities presented by this dynamically growing region,” said Matthieu Destot, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, ALE.