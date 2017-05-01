Microsoft appoints Andrea Della Mattea as its new vice president for Asia Pacific region

Microsoft has announced the appointment of Andrea Della Mattea as its new vice president of its Asia Pacific operations. Andrea Della Mattea joins Microsoft from Insight Enterprises, a Fortune 500, US$5 billion+ global technology provider, that focusses on providing software, cloud solutions and IT services to business, government and education customers. As the new vice president of the Asia Pacific region, Della Mattea will lead Microsoft’s business across the region, including over 2,000 employees and more than 11,000 Microsoft certified partners. She will report to Microsoft Asia president Ralph Haupter and be responsible for all of Microsoft’s product, service and support offerings across the region, which includes Bangladesh, Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam. A key area of focus for Della Mattea will be helping Microsoft’s customers in Asia Pacific to accelerate their own journey of digital transformation. A recent in-depth survey of 1,500 business leaders across Asia – the Microsoft Asia Digital Transformation Study – revealed that whilst 80% of business decision makers believed they needed to transform to a digital business to enable future growth, only 29% have a full digital strategy in place today. Commenting on Della Mattea’s appointment, Ralph Haupter says: “I am delighted we have secured a regional industry leader of Andrea’s calibre to accelerate Microsoft’s current momentum in the fast-growing markets of Asia Pacific. The three unstoppable technology trends dominating our market today – the explosion of data, ubiquitous cloud computing and increasingly sophisticated software algorithms – are creating unprecedented opportunities for our customers to digitally transform. Andrea’s proven skills, experience and capabilities in this area will help them to achieve their goals.” Della Mattea joins Microsoft after eleven years at Insight Enterprises, which included two years in the USA, leading its North America and APAC software business. Prior to her career at Insight Enterprises, she worked at Software Spectrum, the world’s largest Microsoft Large Account Reseller, where she rose to become VP North America Sales and managing director of Asia Pacific. “I’m thrilled to be joining Microsoft at such an incredibly exciting time for both the company and our industry. Microsoft is transforming to be the leading platform and productivity provider for the mobile-first, cloud-first era; and, for our customers, the current opportunities to transform their business through the adoption of digital technology are real, compelling and absolutely vital. I cannot wait to help our customers realize their potential in this area,” said Andrea Della Mattea. Della Mattea will be relocating, with her husband and two teenage sons, to Singapore and will commence her new role on July 1, 2017.