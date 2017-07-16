GlobalLogic appoints Jonathan Rothenberg as its new Sr VP of corporate development and mergers and acquisitions

GlobalLogic, on Monday announced that it has named Jonathan Rothenberg as its new Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Mergers and Acquisitions for the company. This newly created position is an essential component of GlobalLogic’s strategy to expand the company’s offerings and global footprint through organic growth, new partnerships, and key acquisitions. GlobalLogic helps clients build innovative digital products to enhance customer engagement, user experience, and service capabilities. The demand for these services has grown significantly as companies in virtually every industry seek to transform their businesses by building modern software, such as cloud-based platforms, mobile and web applications, and Internet of Things (IoT), in their next-generation products and digital experiences. Working across all business lines, Jonathan Rothenberg takes on the critical role of identifying, evaluating, and executing on strategic business opportunities that will benefit and grow the company’s portfolio, and position the company to meet emerging client needs around new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, robotics, and data analytics to name a few. He will report directly to GlobalLogic’s CEO, Shashank Samant. "Jonathan’s proven ability to broker strategic relationships, combined with his deep knowledge of the technology and business services markets, will be invaluable. We look forward to benefiting from his leadership, expertise, and vast knowledge of this industry while developing and executing on our plans to expand our offerings and the company worldwide," said Shashank Samant, CEO of GlobalLogic. Jonathan Rothenberg has over 20 years of M&A and investment banking experience, with specific expertise in technology and business services. He joins the company after serving for seven years as vice president of Corporate Development and assistant treasurer at EXL Service Holdings, Inc. His extensive background in M&A includes senior positions at BNP Paribas, Lane, Berry & Co. International, Emancipation Capital, which is a hedge fund focused on the technology sector, and the investment banking group of SG Cowen. He holds an MBA in Finance from the Stern School at New York University and earned his BA in Economics and History from the University of California, San Diego. “I am thrilled to join the talented GlobalLogic management team, and look forward to driving an ambitious acquisition strategy alongside the strong organic growth we are already demonstrating. This is an exciting time for both the company and the industry. I am confident that GlobalLogic will continue capitalizing on the industry’s most important technology trends and look forward to contributing to its continued success,” said Jonathan Rothenberg.