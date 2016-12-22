Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
L&T Infotech completes transition phase of strategic managed services engagement with Insurity
TT Correspondent |  |  06 Dec 2016

Leading global IT services and solutions provider L&T Infotech or LTI, on Tuesday announced it has completed transition phase of strategic long-term managed services engagement with Insurity to provide end-to-end quality assurance services across clients and product lines. The multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract was signed in July 2016. The transition phase for this complex engagement was completed in 90 days, as stipulated.

Headquartered in Hartford, CT, Insurity is the leading provider of core insurance processing, data and analytics solutions and services. The comprehensive engagement impacts Insurity’s entire product lifecycle, including test strategy, planning, automation and test execution, all while reducing the time it takes to bring solutions to market.

This engagement will lead to continuous improvements in Insurity’s product and services and deliver substantial savings in operating costs. Implemented in an outcome-based managed services model with high degree of test automation, the engagement is uniquely designed to achieve higher quality across Insurity’s comprehensive suite of insurance technology solutions currently in production with more than 100 insurers.

“Our clients include some of the largest global insurance companies and they demand high service standards for their mission critical systems. LTI brings deep insurance domain expertise and mature program management skills that help us meet high expectations of our clients consistently,” said Bob Larew, Chief Operating Officer, Insurity.

“Outcome-based models and automation opportunities are changing the way managed services engagements are delivered. LTI’s MOSAIC Automation platform will help Insurity discover automation opportunities faster and enable real-time governance. We are happy to help Insurity and its clients that rely on this platform for their core operations,” said Anil Vazirani, Chief Business Officer, Insurance, LTI.
    
