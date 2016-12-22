Wipro and Microsoft Accelerator partner to create go-to-market opportunities for start-ups

Microsoft Accelerator, a global program built to empower startups and Wipro Limited, a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company have entered into a partnership that will provide startups with greater opportunities to innovate and grow their business. This announcement was made at the accelerator’s flagship event - Think Next 2016 that brings together thought leaders who are driving transformation via innovation. Think Next 2016 also marked the graduation of 13 start-ups from its ninth cohort. This partnership is part of Microsoft Accelerator #CoInnovate program which provides start-ups with more go-to-market (GTM) opportunities by working with enterprise businesses. Wipro will also refer select start-ups for Microsoft Accelerator programs and events. Under the partnership, referred start-ups will gain access to Wipro Open Innovation initiatives, such as: • Global GTM reach to rapidly build scale

• An opportunity to integrate their solutions with select Wipro solutions

• Wipro will help take the start-ups solutions to its global customer base

• Targeted Wipro marketing support for proactive business opportunities, among others Wipro’s Open Innovation philosophy strives to bring together and partner with key stakeholders such as startups, academia, expert networks, Venture Capitalists, Incubators/Accelerators and Technology Consortia in the external ecosystem in order to deliver business value to Wipro, its partners and customers. “Microsoft Accelerator #CoInnovate program bridges the gap between corporates and startups. Connecting startups to corporates and crafting a win-win relationship is a critical need of the ecosystem today. The partnership with Wipro allows us to leverage our combined strengths and market reach to provide a whole new level of market access for our startups.” said Bala Girisaballa, CEO-In-Residence, Microsoft Accelerator. Bala mentioned that many of the portfolio startups, including Customer XPS, CloudCherry, Zing HR, Altizon System and iBOT have seen great traction from Microsoft’s ISV Program and the accelerator’s corporate partnerships. “Wipro has built strong connects in the global startup ecosystem, over the last three years, as part of our focus on building new open innovation capabilities. We are confident that our partnership with Microsoft Accelerator will be an important enabler in developing critical solutions for our customers, harnessing both the innovation taking place within Wipro and the external ecosystem,” said K.R. Sanjiv, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited. Through this partnership, enterprises stand to gain from access to the innovative technology solutions emerging from some of the best technology startups in the country. In addition, they will get a robust technology solution backed by the reliable delivery and support platform provided by Microsoft and Wipro.