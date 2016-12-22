Anritsu Company introduces PIM Hunter test probe for more efficient and effective location of external PIM sources

Anritsu Company expands its field test portfolio with the introduction of PIM Hunter, a passive inter modulation test probe that helps field technicians more quickly discover the precise location of external PIM sources at cell sites. Designed for use with Anritsu’s PIM Master, Spectrum Master and BTS Master handheld analyzers, the PIM Hunter test probe enables field professionals to use traditional interference hunting techniques to accurately locate external PIM sources for optimum wireless network performance. PIM Hunter satisfies the global market need for a simple, efficient method of addressing a growing concern for mobile operators. It complements Anritsu’s patented Distance-to-PIM (DTP) technology that determines the distance between the antenna and external PIM. A technician can walk along the arc of that distance with PIM Hunter to detect the exact source of the external PIM. Integrating PIM Hunter with any of the compatible Anritsu handheld analyzers featuring Burst Detect Sweep Mode creates the tool set required to precisely identify external PIM sources for faster site repair. It is especially useful for detecting PIM on rooftops, the most common location for network densification in urban environments. PIM Hunter has been custom designed to support external PIM identification over the 600 MHz to 2700 MHz frequency range. With the PIM Hunter test probe connected to a spectrum analyzer in burst detect mode and an appropriate band-pass filter installed, technicians can track and locate IM3 signal sources that cause PIM. When the probe tip comes in close proximity to a source, the PIM value increases by as much as 30 dB, indicating the precise location of the interferer. Unlike traditional near field probes, the PIM Hunter utilizes patent-pending technology to return a consistent signal level regardless of probe orientation with respect to the PIM source. Accuracy is further assured because the probe is manufactured using low PIM construction techniques so the probe does not act as a PIM source. A 35-inch (0.9 m) extension shaft allows the test operator to remain a safe distance away from antennas under test. The PIM Master MW82119B is a 40 Watt, battery-operated PIM analyzer featuring Site Master line sweep capability. With the Site Master option, the PIM Master can fully certify cable and antenna system performance, measuring PIM, Distance-to-PIM, Return Loss, VSWR, Cable Loss and Distance-to-Fault. Anritsu’s Spectrum Master family consists of four models that provide excellent flexibility for locating, identifying, recording, and solving communication systems problems without sacrificing measurement accuracy. The BTS Master high-performance handheld base station analyzers have been specifically developed to support 4G/3G/2G and WiMAX networks, as well as CPRI RF and BBU emulation.