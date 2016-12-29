Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Technology
Nokia and Ooredoo Qatar achieve 40 Gbps with next-generation TWDM-PON fiber technology
TT Correspondent |  |  29 Dec 2016

Nokia and Ooredoo Qatar have achieved a 40 Gbps download and upload speed using Nokia's Time and Wavelength Division Multiplexing Passive Optical Network (TWDM-PON) innovative fiber technology in a trial in Doha. The TWDM-PON, also referred to as NG-PON2 (Next Generation PON 2) technology, was deployed over Ooredoo's existing single fiber network as an overlay to achieve this speed. This overlay technology is capable of smoothly adding more capacity to existing networks, saving the additional cost of laying new fiber.

Nokia's TWDM-PON technology delivers four additional wavelengths, each providing 10 Gbps upload as well as download speeds, eventually providing a total of 40 Gbps. This significantly enhanced speed will allow Ooredoo Qatar to cost-efficiently upgrade its networks from the existing GPON (2.5Gbps) to XGS-PON (10Gbps) and in the future to TWDM-PON (40Gbps) using the same access node ISAM FX. Nokia is the industry leader in TWDM-PON technology with 8 commercial deployments and more than 20 completed trials around the world.

"Every single step we take is to support the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to boost the knowledge-based economy. Through the current successful trial with Nokia's NGPON technology we are evolving toward deploying 40 Gbps speeds to provide a significantly enhanced broadband experience for individual subscribers and launching new, high-bandwidth services demanded by enterprise customers. It's yet another step for us in the direction of enabling IoT, smart home, and smart city services in the country," said Waleed Al Sayed, chief executive officer of Ooredoo Qatar.

"This trial with our long-term customer Ooredoo Qatar is a testimony to our continued commitment for bringing our latest innovations to the operator and the country. It also reiterates that Nokia continues to lead in the Fixed Access networks market. This technology will evolve Ooredoo's network now and in the long term to meet the increasing data demand of subscribers across the country," said Bernard Najm, head of the Middle East Market Unit at Nokia.
    
Other Stories in this Section
Spirent releases automation solution for transformation of next generation labs
Huawei to provide 4K UHD platform for Altibox
Anritsu Company introduces PIM Hunter test probe for more efficient and effective location of external PIM sources
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
29 Dec 2016(IST)  
telecom
India IoT Summit 2016' Image Gallery
  • India LTE Summit 2015
  • MediaTek Booth at the India IoT Summit 2016
  • Mr. Virat Bhatia - President - External Affairs, South Asia, AT&T
  • Session 1 Panelists
  • Session 1 Panelists
  • Industry Networking
  • Mr. Shyam Mardikar - Chief Network Architect - Bharti Airtel
  • Mr. Arvind Bali - CEO - Videocon
  • Dr. B.K. Gairola, IT Adviser to Government of India
  • Exhibition Booth of Anritsu
  • Mr. Anku Jain, GM & Sr. Director of Engineering, MediaTek India
  • Session 2 in Panelists
  • Mr. Manoj Gairola - Editor - TelecomTiger
  • Mr. Kuldeep Malik, Country Head, Corporate Sales International, MediaTek India
  • Mr. R.M. Agarwal - DDG (SU), Department of Telecommunications
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar - DDG (IoT), TEC, Department of Telecommunications
  • Mr. Nate Srinath - Director - IoTeX
  • Audience Gathering
Whitepaper
Cisco® ONE: Traffic Visualization and Control
Traffic visualization and control applies this vision to effectively manage traffic and session growth while economical...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Other Stories of the Day
Airtel launches ‘V-Fiber’ in Pune to deliver superfast broadband to Digital Homes
Ericsson demonstrates connected aquaponics and smart water grid management IoT solutions in Mori village, Andhra Pradesh
Spirent releases automation solution for transformation of next generation labs