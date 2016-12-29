Nokia and Ooredoo Qatar achieve 40 Gbps with next-generation TWDM-PON fiber technology

Nokia and Ooredoo Qatar have achieved a 40 Gbps download and upload speed using Nokia's Time and Wavelength Division Multiplexing Passive Optical Network (TWDM-PON) innovative fiber technology in a trial in Doha. The TWDM-PON, also referred to as NG-PON2 (Next Generation PON 2) technology, was deployed over Ooredoo's existing single fiber network as an overlay to achieve this speed. This overlay technology is capable of smoothly adding more capacity to existing networks, saving the additional cost of laying new fiber. Nokia's TWDM-PON technology delivers four additional wavelengths, each providing 10 Gbps upload as well as download speeds, eventually providing a total of 40 Gbps. This significantly enhanced speed will allow Ooredoo Qatar to cost-efficiently upgrade its networks from the existing GPON (2.5Gbps) to XGS-PON (10Gbps) and in the future to TWDM-PON (40Gbps) using the same access node ISAM FX. Nokia is the industry leader in TWDM-PON technology with 8 commercial deployments and more than 20 completed trials around the world. "Every single step we take is to support the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to boost the knowledge-based economy. Through the current successful trial with Nokia's NGPON technology we are evolving toward deploying 40 Gbps speeds to provide a significantly enhanced broadband experience for individual subscribers and launching new, high-bandwidth services demanded by enterprise customers. It's yet another step for us in the direction of enabling IoT, smart home, and smart city services in the country," said Waleed Al Sayed, chief executive officer of Ooredoo Qatar. "This trial with our long-term customer Ooredoo Qatar is a testimony to our continued commitment for bringing our latest innovations to the operator and the country. It also reiterates that Nokia continues to lead in the Fixed Access networks market. This technology will evolve Ooredoo's network now and in the long term to meet the increasing data demand of subscribers across the country," said Bernard Najm, head of the Middle East Market Unit at Nokia.