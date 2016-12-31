Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Moto G4, G4 Plus start receiving Android 7.0 Nougat in India
TT Correspondent |  |  31 Dec 2016

Motorola has started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update for Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus smartphone users in India.

The new Android 7.0 Nougat update will add features like multi-window multitasking, bundled notifications, improved emojis etc to the phones and will also bring a few Moto-specific features (Moto action) including a new swipe to shrink the screen option.

The company recommends installing the update when the battery level in your smartphone is at least 50% and you are connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Smartphone users should receive a notification for the Android 7.0 Nougat update and to check for the update manually - go to settings - about phone - system updates.

The company is yet to roll out the update for the Moto Z Play.
    
31 Dec 2016(IST)  
