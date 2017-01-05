Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Tata Elxsi announces partnership with DISTI for feature-rich 3D automotive UX
TT Correspondent |  |  05 Jan 2017


Tata Elxsi, on Wednesday announced its partnership with DiSTI Corporation Florida, USA, the creators of user interface tool, GL Studio. This partnership will help the continued effort to provide best-in-class user interface solutions to our automotive clients delivering high end HMI design, innovative and appealing visual content for futuristic displays in vehicles.

As the first step of this partnership, Tata Elxsi has developed an integrated e-cockpit solution with IVI, IC, HUD, and ADAS features, all integrated on a single Renesas R-Car H3 platform, with the UX developed completely using DiSTI’s GL Studio. This solution will be on showcase at the Tata Elxsi and DISTI booths at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

As a leading global R&D service provider for automotive electronics and design services, Tata Elxsi brings together deep technology and domain expertise in multimedia, image processing, connectivity and systems design. This is coupled with an award winning world-class User Experience and HMI design team for user experience and interaction design to support the development of next-generation cockpit solutions and software.

"After many years of successful collaboration, DiSTI is very excited to have a formal partnership with Tata Elxsi. Their proven software implementation capabilities combined with DiSTI’s industry leading, functional-safety-capable UI tool, GL Studio, has enabled the automotive market with a very powerful HMI option for Instrument Clusters, Heads Up Displays and Infotainment.  As the need for safety critical software in the automotive market grows, we are very proud and honored to be part of this collaboration with Tata Elxsi,” said Christopher Giordano, DiSTI’s Vice President of Automotive.

“The partnership with DiSTI will enable Tata Elxsi design team to rapidly prototype advanced HMI which seamlessly transitions with the target system such as instrument clusters, infotainment head units, Rear-Seat Entertainment, ADAS and connected car application interfaces and across SoC platforms. The conformance of the tool up to ASIL-D adds further value when we and DiSTI jointly go to market and provide end to end design and software development to our customers,” said Tony K John, Global Head of Marketing, Partnerships & Alliances, Transportation Business Unit, Tata Elxsi.
    
