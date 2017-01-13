Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Technology
BT signs up Trend Micro to strengthen security in the cloud
TT Correspondent |  |  13 Jan 2017

British Telecom and Trend Micro, on Thursday announced immediate availability of Trend Micro’s Deep Security data centre solution on BT’s Cloud Compute platform. BT customers around the world can now benefit from Deep Security’s protection for physical, virtual, and cloud servers from a single integrated platform, on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Deep Security’s capabilities include anti-malware, host-based firewall, intrusion detection and prevention, integrity monitoring, log inspection, and globally trusted SSL certificates to protect customers from ransomware, advanced persistent threats, targeted attacks and more.

Deep Security is available across BT’s 22 global cloud delivery zones in 19 countries across Europe, the Americas, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Customers will receive the option to turn it on when they order Cloud Compute through BT’s award-winning Compute Management System (CMS). They can activate as many or as few modules as needed on all or specific parts of their cloud infrastructure.

Cloud Compute provides customers with preconfigured data centre infrastructure that enables them to create, deploy, monitor and manage their own cloud service. It is connected to BT’s global network and uses local infrastructure in key regions, allowing customers to meet national compliance and assurance requirements and to communicate and contract under the jurisdiction of the local law.

“Our customers are relying on cloud to help them accelerate their digital transformation. As a leading cloud services integrator, we aim to make that journey as smooth and easy as possible. By tightly integrating Trend Micro’s solution into our Compute portfolio we are giving our customers an option to use industry leading security thus simplifying cloud security and delivering on our Cloud of Clouds portfolio strategy,” said Neil Lock, vice president of BT Compute at Global Services, BT.

“The concept of shared responsibility in the cloud requires all customers to make security a priority, but the dynamic nature of the environment means a traditional data centre approach simply doesn’t fit. Trend Micro’s Deep Security helps customers meet shared security responsibilities with the industry's most complete solutions set for BT’s Cloud Compute platform. Users benefit from a comprehensive security solution protecting their servers from multiple threats,” said Bharat Mistry, Cyber Security Consultant at Trend Micro.
    
Other Stories in this Section
Tata Elxsi announces partnership with DISTI for feature-rich 3D automotive UX
MediaTek announces MT2533D chipset with advanced technology for smart headsets, headphones and hands-free systems
Ericsson, Qualcomm and AT&T announce collaboration on 5G New Radio trials intended to accelerate wide-scale 5G deployments
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
13 Jan 2017(IST)  
telecom
India IoT Summit 2016' Image Gallery
  • India LTE Summit 2015
  • MediaTek Booth at the India IoT Summit 2016
  • Mr. Virat Bhatia - President - External Affairs, South Asia, AT&T
  • Session 1 Panelists
  • Session 1 Panelists
  • Industry Networking
  • Mr. Shyam Mardikar - Chief Network Architect - Bharti Airtel
  • Mr. Arvind Bali - CEO - Videocon
  • Dr. B.K. Gairola, IT Adviser to Government of India
  • Exhibition Booth of Anritsu
  • Mr. Anku Jain, GM & Sr. Director of Engineering, MediaTek India
  • Session 2 in Panelists
  • Mr. Manoj Gairola - Editor - TelecomTiger
  • Mr. Kuldeep Malik, Country Head, Corporate Sales International, MediaTek India
  • Mr. R.M. Agarwal - DDG (SU), Department of Telecommunications
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar - DDG (IoT), TEC, Department of Telecommunications
  • Mr. Nate Srinath - Director - IoTeX
  • Audience Gathering
Whitepaper
Cisco® ONE: Traffic Visualization and Control
Traffic visualization and control applies this vision to effectively manage traffic and session growth while economical...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Other Stories of the Day
N Chandrasekaran is the new Chairman of Tata Sons
Arun Jaitley launches Airtel Payments Bank with initial investment of Rs 3000 crore
NI debuts Industrial Internet of Things lab to promote innovation and collaboration
Global telecommunications M&A driven by sector convergence and digital disruption: EY