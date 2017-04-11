Rohde & Schwarz and MediaTek announces collaboration on test concepts for 5G wireless communication technologies

Rohde & Schwarz and MediaTek have announced collaboration on Test Concepts for 5G Wireless Communication Technologies. The purpose of the cooperation is to be strategic partners in driving 5G developments in several areas including mm-Waves for 5G radio access and over-the-air (OTA) testing concepts for massive MIMO antenna arrays.

Antenna technology with adaptive beam steering and tracking in order to deliver robust mobile broadband communications in the mm-Wave frequency range in mobile environments is one of the key ingredients of 5G technology. The MediaTek-R&S joint proof-of-concept demonstration at the MWC2017 employs hierarchical beam architecture for coarse and fine beams and MediaTek’s proprietary calibration and characterization techniques for beamforming optimization.

The 5G mm-Wave signals at 28 GHz are created via an R&S SMW200A vector signal generator and MediaTek’s mm-Wave prototype platform. The signal can be received and analysed by the R&S FSW signal and spectrum analyser. R&S’ test equipment prove to be an ideal tool for the higher frequency bands.

"We are delighted to collaborate with MediaTek to contribute with our test & measurement expertise to 5G technology development. With a strong global footprint for 4G and close cooperation with partners, Rohde & Schwarz is committed to accompany the evolution path from 4G to 5G with innovative test & measurement solutions," said Roland Steffen, Executive Vice President Test & Measurement of Rohde & Schwarz.

“We are very pleased to partner with R&S to develop our 5G proof-of-concept trial system at 28 GHz. Our test terminal device adopts a hierarchical beam-searching algorithm for better tracking in a mobile environment and a unique beam-calibration method to improve received signal quality. Together with an established portfolio of world-mode cellular modem solutions, these technologies position MediaTek well to enable the cellular ecosystem a smooth evolution towards 5G,” said Kevin Jou, Senior Corporate Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of MediaTek.