Now send and request money in gmail app on Android

Google, on Tuesday introduced the send and request money feature in its Gmail app for Android users. With this, now a user can send or receive money on its gmail mobile app on Android. The recent blog post from Gmail Product Manager – Sam Kansara, explains the process and functioninf of this new feature. Read the complete Blog Post below: Send and request money in your Gmail app on Android You can already reliably and safely share photos and files on the go with Gmail. Starting today, you can share money, too. Whether you’re splitting a dinner bill or planning a group trip, you now have a fee-free way to work out the details and settle up without ever leaving the Gmail app on Android, just like you can already do on the web. Plus, you can exchange money with anyone—not just people with Gmail addresses. Sending money in Gmail is as easy as sending any other attachment. Just tap on the attachment icon and choose whether you want to send or request money. Recipients are able to receive or request money right from the email itself—without having to install another payment app. They can even arrange for money they receive to go directly into their bank account. Either way, it’s completely free for both of you. This feature is currently available in the U.S. only on Gmail on the web or Android.