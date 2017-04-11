Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telkom and Business Connexion launch BCX, Africa’s premier end-to-end ICT solutions provider
16 Mar 2017


Telkom and Business Connexion, on Wednesday announced the launch of BCX, Africa’s premier end-to-end information communication technology (ICT) solutions provider. This new brand, built from a strategic partnership between Telkom Business and Business Connexion, is uniquely suited to support businesses throughout the continent as they seek to digitalise business operations.

“The launch of BCX is truly the beginning of a new chapter of digitalisation for Africa. This new brand is the culmination of the vision my late brother and I had when we started Business Connexion over 20 years ago,” said Isaac Mophatlane, CEO of BCX.

BCX is built from the foundation of Telkom Business’s deep knowledge of infrastructure and Business Connexion’s expertise in providing customised ICT solutions for its customers. BCX is now the first brand in Africa that can offer end-to-end ICT solutions from a single provider.

Digitalisation has become a top priority for businesses throughout Africa. It’s becoming clearer than ever that companies that do not invest in digital solutions will be left behind as the business landscape continues to evolve. BCX provides a clear roadmap for companies throughout Africa to embrace digitalisation and be prepared to serve both their current and future customers.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about the launch of BCX. BCX will address the technology and telecommunications needs of companies operating in Africa, both within their domestic market and as they expand into the rest of and beyond the continent. It will leverage the company’s expertise to further address the technology and telecommunications requirements of companies across Africa,” said Sipho Maseko, Telkom Group CEO.

“BCX’s extensive African footprint with its international subsidiaries which include Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia and Botswana, as well as a presence in Dubai and the United Kingdom, makes us the ideal strategic ICT partner for clients doing business in Africa or those wanting to navigate the Africa’s growth opportunities,” says Althon Beukes, Chief of International Business at BCX.

The launch of BCX is the final step in the integration of Telkom Business and Business Connexion. BCX will continue to fall within the umbrella of the larger Telkom Group, but will operate as its own business arm serving the enterprise space. All employees fall under the purview of the new brand and all physical office spaces will reflect the new brand name. Additionally, all existing customer contracts will be covered by the new BCX entity.

Moving forward, BCX will continue to focus on catering to customer needs and offering cutting edge solutions specifically for cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, converged connectivity and business mobility, security, internet of things, and big data analytics.
    
