Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Technology
Huawei focuses on cloud technology, to promote public cloud services in 2017
TT Correspondent |  |  12 Apr 2017

The Huawei Global Analyst Summit 2017 (HAS 2017) opened on Wednesday in Shenzhen and will run through the thirteenth. Analysts, media outlets, and key opinion leaders from all over the world are attending this year's event. Huawei, lately set up Cloud BU in March, launched its first public cloud service suite ServiceStage at HAS 2017. Open to Cloud Native app developers, the new offering integrates the development workflow framework, app and resource scheduling framework, as well as micro-service operation and governance framework.

Through joint innovation with industry partners, Huawei will promote ten scenario-specific cloud service solutions this year, covering HPC Cloud, SAP Cloud, IoT Cloud, as well as other common scenarios. Enterprises can enjoy more efficient options for digital transformation. The trusted and open Huawei Public Cloud as well as local service capabilities around the world is dedicated to create more business value for customers, making Huawei a trust-worthy partner as enterprises move to the cloud.

Zheng Yelai, President, Cloud BU and IT Product Line, Huawei, delivered a speech titled "Huawei Public Cloud Accelerates Digital Transformation, Makes Business Agile" during which he stated: "Cloud technology is becoming the new growth engine as digital transformations accelerate. Huawei has continued to step up its R&D, one result culminating in the cloud service offering. Huawei has become the preferred partner for many of the world's top customers and will continue to provide high-quality cloud services with our partners as we persist in building a healthy ecology in the sector."

Enterprises must utilize benefits offered by the cloud to improve their abilities to serve their customers in the future. Huawei has been investing in cloud computing and its relevant technologies and product development for nearly a decade now, with full assurances in software and hardware. Huawei provides OpenStack-based cloud architectures for easy connection between various platforms to help build one big globalized cloud. Huawei has placed its internal IT, development, and customer service systems on the cloud. Huawei has local support teams in over 170 countries and regions worldwide. Combined with more than 12,000 service partners in its network, Huawei is able to help enterprises quickly migrate their businesses to the cloud.

In March 2017, Huawei announced setup of the Cloud BU with 2000 staff and launched 54 full-stack cloud services falling into ten categories. Since then, the offering has grown to serve customers in China, Europe, North America, Latin America, the South Pacific, and other regions, including some of the TOP companies and organizations as Volkswagen, Philips, and CERN. Huawei has also cooperated with carriers such as Deutsche Telekom, China Mobile, and Telefónica to provide tailored public cloud services. These clouds all run on Huawei-built platforms.

Cloud service will become a crucial part of infrastructure to support digital transformation in the Cloud 2.0 era. For enterprises, the focus has shifted from technology and high-cost builds to achieve the needed in-house efficiencies to incorporation of cloud services to address their "here and now" business and service issues. Enterprises are calling for new ICT architectures able to synergize with the cloud management side and the entire ecosystem. Huawei will continue to work with partners to provide open and trusted cloud services backed by a global network of local service support for government, finance, manufacturing, public safety, carrier, and a long list of other customers.
    
Other Stories in this Section
Huawei launches all-cloud network application platform to unleash the digitalized value of networks
Ixia delivers end-to-end visibility for public cloud
Anritsu introduces MT8862A Wireless Connectivity Test Set
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
12 Apr 2017(IST)  
Anritsu
India IoT Summit 2016' Image Gallery
  • India LTE Summit 2015
  • MediaTek Booth at the India IoT Summit 2016
  • Mr. Virat Bhatia - President - External Affairs, South Asia, AT&T
  • Session 1 Panelists
  • Session 1 Panelists
  • Industry Networking
  • Mr. Shyam Mardikar - Chief Network Architect - Bharti Airtel
  • Mr. Arvind Bali - CEO - Videocon
  • Dr. B.K. Gairola, IT Adviser to Government of India
  • Exhibition Booth of Anritsu
  • Mr. Anku Jain, GM & Sr. Director of Engineering, MediaTek India
  • Session 2 in Panelists
  • Mr. Manoj Gairola - Editor - TelecomTiger
  • Mr. Kuldeep Malik, Country Head, Corporate Sales International, MediaTek India
  • Mr. R.M. Agarwal - DDG (SU), Department of Telecommunications
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar - DDG (IoT), TEC, Department of Telecommunications
  • Mr. Nate Srinath - Director - IoTeX
  • Audience Gathering
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more
Other Stories of the Day
Huawei launches all-cloud network application platform to unleash the digitalized value of networks
Aircel announces free incoming calls on national roaming
Sony Xperia XA1 with 23MP rear camera and Android Nougat OS launched at Rs 19999
Fifteen minutes of fame for TRAI? Reliance Jio introduces fresh tariff plan similar to its earlier offer
Airtel launches Internet TV set top box, comes preloaded with Netflix, You Tube, Google Play Games and many more
Lephone launches low price 4G smartphone with regional language support at Rs 4599
TDSAT defers Reliance Jio hearing on free tariff by 9 days
Qualcomm accuses Apple of making threats and lying to regulators
AMD acquires wireless virtual reality IP technology from Nitero