Huawei launches all-cloud network application platform to unleash the digitalized value of networks

At the 2017 Huawei Global Analyst Summit (HAS2017), Huawei launches the Huawei CloudApp Platform which is based on the All-Cloud Network Architecture. The platform offers social technology application for a range of industries. It also uses open application programming interfaces (APIs) to quickly integrate the current application, as well as it could easily develop new applications. This allows enterprises to leverage the value of network data, quickly respond to market changes, and seize new business opportunities. Huawei CloudApp Platform is an application container which could be installed on mobile devices. By integrating with the systems integrator partners and vertical application development partners, the platform achieves unified scheduling and integration of all kinds of industry applications and data. This lowers the complexity of user purchases and development of many kinds of apps; this platform's agile development capabilities can support quick updates and the release of new versions, satisfying the demands that users in different industries have for customization in real time. "Ubiquitous connections, open cloud platforms, and social technology industry applications facilitate the digital transformation of enterprises, and are also a three-layer architecture advocated by Huawei for the All-Cloud Network. Huawei CloudApp Platform bears socialized industry apps, providing the ' All-online ' network cloud managed service experience, which achieves the deployment, acceptance, and operation and maintenance (O&M) of networks on the cloud, simplifying network management and lowering operating expense (OPEX) for enterprises. In addition to this, it also provides a wealth of mobilized apps that are designed for the varying demands of different industries, allowing users to achieve intelligent management of industries more efficiently," said Kevin Hu, President of Huawei Switch and Enterprise Gateway Product Line. Taking the education industry as an example, apart from providing the cloud management function for networks, Huawei CloudApp has the following applications: School management: Geographic information system (GIS) maps can be used to check the number and distribution of people in schools of different areas. This allows a board of education to conveniently understand the daily situation and historical statistics of the school in their jurisdiction. Student resource management: Statistics regarding students entering and leaving the school, distribution heat maps, and the number of current and past attendances can be displayed in real time. This makes it convenient for teachers to implement security management, such as managing attendances and sounding alarms if students are missing. Online behavior management: Precise control of networks can be achieved using apps, such as network access policies that separate the roles of students, teachers, and visitors, and times those during and after class time. The app types and traffic that student’s access on their mobile devices can be identified, and this information can be used to assess the education results and help the school to optimize the use of education resources. Besides these apps, Huawei is using the Huawei CloudApp Platform to collaborate with partners in developing and integrating more apps for the education industry. In the future, based on the All-Cloud Network architecture, Huawei CloudApp Platform will also develop towards areas such as campus networks, enterprise branches, data centers, and IoT. Covering mobile apps in the education, sales, and finance industries, Huawei joins up with partners to build the All-Cloud Network industry application ecosystem, and create the “Whole Journey, All Digital" experience for users in all industries.