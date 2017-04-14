Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Huawei announces hybrid cloud support by its STaaS solution
14 Apr 2017

Analysts, opinion leaders, representatives of media outlets, and a variety of guests from all over the world have gathered at the 14th Huawei Global Analyst Summit, held in Shenzhen from April 11-13, to discuss the latest opportunities and challenges brought by cloud computing. Robert Simmons, Huawei's Storage Product Management Dept. Director, presented the keynote speech during the Cloud and IT Infrastructure session, elaborating on the solutions and products that center around Huawei's "Data on Demand" strategy. He also announced that Huawei's new Storage as a Service (STaaS) solution, launched in March 2017, will be able to run in a hybrid cloud environment to ensure a consistent experience both on- and off-premises.

 

The STaaS solution manages SAN, NAS, object, and other storage equipment in a single pane. It aims to consolidate storage systems into resource pools and help enterprises manage data and implement O&M intelligently.

                                              

As cloud services become increasingly essential to the public cloud infrastructure, enterprises and government departments are finding public cloud services an ever more compelling choice. Huawei has rolled out six storage services to satisfy its customers' demanding data service requirements: Elastic Volume Service, Volume Backup Service, Object Storage Service, Scalable File Service, Data Express Service, Data Transfer Accelerate.

 

The rapid evolution of cloud computing technologies and emergence of new applications call for increasingly higher system performance and lower latency. Flash storage is the natural choice for breaking through performance bottlenecks and accelerating mission-critical applications. Huawei's latest all-flash array, the OceanStor Dorado V3, is a crucial part of its STaaS solution. The array lineup keeps response times down to 500μs with the highest levels of performance and 99.9999% reliability to address enterprise storage needs of the digital era.

 

Huawei was named a Leader in the 2016 Gartner release of the Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Arrays, with nearly 7000 customers worldwide. With its comprehensive product portfolio, Huawei Storage is committed to providing on-demand services to enterprises and building cloud-oriented data service platforms to help them achieve their agile cloud transformation.
    
