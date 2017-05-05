Keysight Technologies India, Granite River Labs partners for validating next-generation USB 3.1 technology

Keysight Technologies, Inc., on Friday announced that they have partnered with Granite River Labs (GRL) to offer validation of next-generation USB 3.1 designs. Keysight’s USB and Type-C solution set includes software, instruments and fixtures and is ready for complete testing of the standards converging on this universal interface.GRL, a test center for many high-speed standards, has deep expertise in a wide range of technologies and offers official certification testing, pre-compliance and debugging support. This includes USB, Display Port, PCI Express, DDR, SD Card/UHS-II, SATA, HDMI, MIPI and 10G/100G Ethernet.

“This announcement reinforces Keysight’s and GRL’s long-term business collaboration on compliance validation solutions for USB 3.x, among others. The partnership provides more evidence of Keysight’s ability to offer the most comprehensive and advanced test and measurement solutions,” said Sudhir Tangri, president and general manager of Keysight, India.

“It is critical for GRL to use accurate test and measurement equipment that offers excellent hardware and software upgradability. Keysight’s USB test solutions, featuring powerful test capabilities, ease of use, high integration, and flexible bandwidth upgrades, are an excellent choice for our certification testing demands,” said Rajaraman Venkatachalam, GRL India technical director.

“It’s been outstanding to work with GRL to enable high-speed digital interface standards such as USB. We are confident that Keysight’s complete testing solution will help all USB customers meet quality and time-to-market product development requirements,” said Sandeep Kapoor, Keysight India marketing manager.

The USB Implementer’s Forum (USB-IF) has developed the USB Type-C technology and connector to enable smaller product designs, enhance usability by providing reversible plug orientation and direction, and establish a power delivery and charging infrastructure. Other serial standards, including USB, Thunderbolt, DisplayPort and MHL, have announced support for the USB-C connector.

In today’s increasingly complex electronics field, it is important for test houses and designers to have the right tools to test electronic designs and ensure they comply to industry standards. From design to validation, Keysight’s complete USB test solution helps engineers quickly move from debug to characterization to compliance to done.