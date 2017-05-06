Shyam Telecom Limited, exclusive Brand Licensee of Moto companion products portfolio in India, launches a range of class leading Motorola bluetooth headsets

Shyam Telecom, the exclusive brand licensee of Motorola Companion Products Portfolio in India, expanded the range of Bluetooth Headsets by launching the Motorola HK 115 and Motorola HK 255 in India. These products are next generation upgrade to 2016 Model year Motorola HK 110 and Motorola HK 255. Designed for all day comfort, theproducts offer sleek design with TrueComfort technology and an easy to use control switches to help stay connected all day. With more than 8.5 hours of talk time and 10 days of standby time, a user doesn’t have to worry about charging every night. Both products offer unmatched call clarity, and connectivity of more than 300ft from the connected smartphone. The products offer Integrated Multi Point Technology, using which 2 smartphones can be connected simultaneously with the Bluetooth Headsets. The built-in controlhelps manage volume +/-, Play/Pause, Call answer/ Call end. HK255, HK115 are also supported by the Hubble APP for Android and iOS. The app enables tracking lost headsets on maps, battery management with easy visual indicators and more. Additionally, the HK255 supports A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile), which enables a user to handle more than just calls. Connected with a smartphone, a user can receive turn-by-turn directions, or listen to music, and do much more. Motorola HK 115 and Motorola HK 255 both come in black color and priced at INR 1999 and INR 2499 respectively. The products will be available across all major e-commerce portal – Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Myntra, along with TATA Croma and all leading mobile outlets. “Our constant endeavour is to offer world class companion products to smartphones and the launch of HK255 and HK115 is a step in that direction. The products are aimed at the entry-level smartphone user, and are equipped by class leading technologies, enabling a hassle free experience. After successful launch of Motorola Whisper, Sliver, Surround and Red dot design winner Motorola Hint, these entry level Bluetooth headsets will offer value for money products to Indian customer and further strengthen Motorola’s audio range,” said Business Head, Shyam Telecom.



Motorola HK 255 Features and Specification: • Bluetooth Version 2.1,

• Wireless Stereo sound (A2DP), NREC, Voice Prompts

• Sleek, TrueComfort ®Design for easy to use controls

• Compatible with all Bluetooth enable devices

• Range: 330 ft with Multi Point Technology

• Battery: 10 hours talktime, 10 days standby

• Control: Volume +/-, Play/ Pause, Call Answer, Call end

• Charging: microUSB

• Smart APP: Hubble Connect APP – Locate lost headset, battery meter and more

• Sound headset – Up your Mobile Game

• Warranty: 1 year MRP: INR 2499 Motorola HK 155 Features and Specification: • Bluetooth Version 2.1

• Lightweight, TrueComfort ®Design helps you stay connected all day.

• Compatible with more Bluetooth enable devices

• Range: 150 ft with multi point

• Battery: 10 hours talktime, 10 days standby

• Control: Play/ Pause, Call Answer, Call end

• Charging: microUSB

• Smart APP: Hubble Connect APP – Locate lost headset, battery meter and more

• Easy to Use. Easy to Choose

• Warranty: 1 year MRP: INR 1999