Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Technology
Lenovo launches Smart Band HW01 exclusively on Flipkart at Rs 1999
TT Correspondent |  |  08 May 2017

Lenovo has launched its first fitness band - Smart band HW01 in India. It is exclusively available on Flipkart for Rs. 1,999 in black colour variant. The fitness band is equipped with a dynamic tracker for heart rate and an OLED display.

The Smart Band HW01 has 0.91 inch OLED display which shows many recorded information like calories burnt, number of steps, distance travelled and among other data. The fitness band also features a dynamic hear rate monitor that identifies the heart rate of the user every 15 minutes. When your heart rate reaches the programmed threshold, the tracker vibrates.

Apart from this, the fitness tracker also has a built in anti- sleep mode which wakes you up in case you oversleep. The fitness band’s compatibility with both Android and IOs smartphones, enables it to control music and display social media notifications and texts. It can also notify you about calls.

The Smart Band HW01 is made up of a high-quality silicon strap which is not only skin friendly but also abrasion resistant. The fitness tracker is also IP 65 certified which is a certification for its resistance to dust and water. It has an 85 mAh battery which can last for almost 5 days once charged fully.

The Lenovo Smart Band HW01 is another fitness tracker which is offering almost identical features which are available on most fitness trackers costing less than Rs3000. The band will face competition from the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 which claims to have a more longer battery life.
    
Other Stories in this Section
Mahindra Comviva launches Chatbot assisted CRBT solution for interactive customer engagement
Shyam Telecom Limited, exclusive Brand Licensee of Moto companion products portfolio in India, launches a range of class leading Motorola bluetooth headsets
Keysight Technologies India, Granite River Labs partners for validating next-generation USB 3.1 technology
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
08 May 2017(IST)  
Anritsu
India IoT Summit 2016' Image Gallery
  • India LTE Summit 2015
  • MediaTek Booth at the India IoT Summit 2016
  • Mr. Virat Bhatia - President - External Affairs, South Asia, AT&T
  • Session 1 Panelists
  • Session 1 Panelists
  • Industry Networking
  • Mr. Shyam Mardikar - Chief Network Architect - Bharti Airtel
  • Mr. Arvind Bali - CEO - Videocon
  • Dr. B.K. Gairola, IT Adviser to Government of India
  • Exhibition Booth of Anritsu
  • Mr. Anku Jain, GM & Sr. Director of Engineering, MediaTek India
  • Session 2 in Panelists
  • Mr. Manoj Gairola - Editor - TelecomTiger
  • Mr. Kuldeep Malik, Country Head, Corporate Sales International, MediaTek India
  • Mr. R.M. Agarwal - DDG (SU), Department of Telecommunications
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar - DDG (IoT), TEC, Department of Telecommunications
  • Mr. Nate Srinath - Director - IoTeX
  • Audience Gathering
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more
Other Stories of the Day
Vodafone launches SuperWifi to boost digital transformation of organizations
Nubia unveils M2 Lite smartphone in India exclusively on Amazon at Rs 13999
Indus OS and Delta ID announce partnership to launch the first-ever Aadhaar-authenticated OS for Indians
Mahindra Comviva launches Chatbot assisted CRBT solution for interactive customer engagement