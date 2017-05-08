Lenovo launches Smart Band HW01 exclusively on Flipkart at Rs 1999

Lenovo has launched its first fitness band - Smart band HW01 in India. It is exclusively available on Flipkart for Rs. 1,999 in black colour variant. The fitness band is equipped with a dynamic tracker for heart rate and an OLED display. The Smart Band HW01 has 0.91 inch OLED display which shows many recorded information like calories burnt, number of steps, distance travelled and among other data. The fitness band also features a dynamic hear rate monitor that identifies the heart rate of the user every 15 minutes. When your heart rate reaches the programmed threshold, the tracker vibrates. Apart from this, the fitness tracker also has a built in anti- sleep mode which wakes you up in case you oversleep. The fitness band’s compatibility with both Android and IOs smartphones, enables it to control music and display social media notifications and texts. It can also notify you about calls. The Smart Band HW01 is made up of a high-quality silicon strap which is not only skin friendly but also abrasion resistant. The fitness tracker is also IP 65 certified which is a certification for its resistance to dust and water. It has an 85 mAh battery which can last for almost 5 days once charged fully. The Lenovo Smart Band HW01 is another fitness tracker which is offering almost identical features which are available on most fitness trackers costing less than Rs3000. The band will face competition from the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 which claims to have a more longer battery life.