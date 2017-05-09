ZTE brings its 5G innovations to Indian telecom partners

ZTE Corporation, on Tuesday unveils its 5G Innovations to Indian telecom partners. As network data traffic is rapidly growing in these years, network requirement for new service and large capacity has greatly increased, Indian telecom operators face challenges to further enhance the network quality and offer users’ better experience, develop new business to maintain sustained and healthy development. Focusing on partners’ concern, ZTE launches its latest technical solutions, including Pre5G FDD / TDD Massive MIMO base station, 5G Flexhaul and other series of innovative products, as well as VR, smart home, smart parking for live demonstrations, which have shine in the 2017MWC in Barcelona, the world’s most influential annual communications exhibition. “The ICT industry is moving towards an ecosystem that is more open and collaborative. As part of ZTE’s M-ICT strategy, we are investing large resources to ensure we are a leader in innovation on 5G, Big Broadband, Network Virtualization, and IoT. We want to create more value for operators, and be an enabler for Digital Transformation in different sectors of the economy,” said Peng Aiguang, CEO of ZTE India. Driving 5G Development Globally

ZTE was the first provider to propose Pre5G concept and solutions, which builds the bridge from 4G to 5G. It helps operators to upgrade to 5G networks with the combination of Giga+ MBB, Massive IoT and Cloudization etc., which will obviously improve the performance of 4G networks, satisfy the explosive requirements of mobile services. Massive MIMO is the core technology and latest technical achievement and breakthrough of Pre5G. It includes the first FDD-LTE-based Massive MIMO solution in the world as well as the TDD Massive MIMO which supports 3 carriers, 2G throughput, and multiple frequency bands. ZTE is strengthening its position as a global leader in 5G researches, as ZTE’s innovative Pre5G products are now deployed in more than 40 networks in 30 countries, and its network virtualization solutions are deployed in more than 180 networks globally. Corresponding in the aspect of wire line, ZTE proposed the 5G Flexhaul solutions; the industry’s first 5G transport solution based on IP and optical convergence, and released a front haul and backhaul integrated pre-commercial equipment. By adopting the new IP+Optical architecture, this solution provides unified transport of 5G fronthaul and backhaul services on one device, as well as super-large bandwidth, ultra-low latency and software-defined networking (SDN)-based traffic engineering. It is estimated that ZTE’s 5G Flexhaul solution can reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) by 30 percent compared to traditional solutions. ZTE has carried out early-stage research and discussions with several operators about cooperation in 5G fronthaul and backhaul technology. Enabling Digital Transformation

With the overall development of broadband and 4G/5G, the big video industry is in a period of rapid development, and VR is one of its flagship technologies. ZTE released its E2E VR live solution, including 4 key components: VR content capture, elastic networks, a premium video platform and VR software development kits(SDK)/set-top box(STB).ZTE's E2E VR live solution is now commercially available. The application scenarios are extensive and include live entertainment, VR education, VR medication and VR shopping, bringing a revolutionary video experience to users. ZTE is leading the market in the development of Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) services, and was the first provider to release a pre-commercial NB-IoT based smart-parking system, helped by proprietary innovations in networks, chipsets and devices. ZTE uses its self-developed chip in its NB-IoT smart parking system and makes its own innovative APP designs. The ZTE NB-IoT smart parking system addresses the requirements of curb-side parking and open air parking lots. It effectively solves charging for curb-side parking and the challenge of searching for parking spots, making parking in urban cities smarter and more scientific. At present, the ZTE NB-IoT smart parking system has been put into commercial trials in Shenzhen and Nanjing, China, and is scheduled to be used in more cities worldwide. Smart Home system will be treated as the new value-added point in the near further, as more and more service providers looking into its huge market potential. The system includes home monitoring, home security, home comfort, home energy, etc. ZTE Smart Home APP can remotely control all the smart devices and change the traditional smart home definition: making all independent parameters together, gives out an end-to-end solution for service providers. Network 2020

Network 2020 (ElasticNet) is ZTE vision of future-oriented network architecture evolution in era of digital transformation. Based on SDN / NFV, ElasticNet applies the innovative technologies of virtualization, big data, A.I. and cloud-native, to achieve the Re-architecture of the future network. ZTE ElasticNet solutions have been widely deployed in typical scenarios of CO Re-construction, NoD, network slicing and operation transformation, accelerating the operators network Re-architecture and massive service innovation. With the advent of the M-ICT era of mobile interconnection, ZTE is committed to providing integrated end-to-end innovations and building an open business model, to help India Telecom Partners realize digital transformation, enhance network value, and become the most trusted partners.