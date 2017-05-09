Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Technology
Ericsson introduces dynamic orchestration
TT Correspondent |  |  09 May 2017

Ericsson launches its Dynamic Orchestration solution to facilitate the rapid introduction and closed-loop automation of services across physical and virtual networks, signifying a strategic move forward in the company’s ambition to lead IT transformation services for its customers.

Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration provides a flexible and modular solution for the management of existing technologies while virtualization capabilities are integrated and controlled.

With support for zero-touch automation, rapid provisioning and policy-driven service assurance, Ericson Dynamic Orchestration helps operators achieve faster time to market and superior delivery of new and differentiated services.

“The opportunities offered by virtualization are significant, but due to the complexity, many operators are taking an incremental step-by-step approach to get there. Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration enables our customers to excel at traditional services delivery while simultaneously incorporating virtualization capabilities to embrace emerging market and business opportunities driven by 5G and IoT,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, Head of Business Area Digital Services, Ericsson.

Operators must be agile to deliver services on a global scale in an era when speed and governance are essential. Stimulated by the advances in IT networking and driven by the migration to 5G and IoT, services are becoming more and more cloud-based. In this environment, innovative services are not only delivered to customers on demand, but must be able to respond to surrounding dynamics in real time. Customer provisioning must move from weeks to minutes and service level agreements (SLAs) must be measured and enforced. As operators transform to meet these needs, enabling automated orchestration of available resources at scale is foundational.

A key offering within the Ericsson Digital Support Systems portfolio, Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration provides operators with the business skills and tools needed to navigate the transformation journey to Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV). The comprehensive offering pairs market-leading software with professional services to automate multiple layers of complex processes for the creation, delivery and assurance of new digital services including Software Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN), enterprise and mobile virtual private networks (VPN), and 5G network slicing.

Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration is an end-to-end, automated service orchestration solution that provides rapid validation of Virtual Network Functions (VNFs), design and onboarding of new services, inventory, resource and capacity management, service configuration management and service assurance. The use of policy and real-time analytics across the lifecycle affords zero-touch operations and is the foundation for SLA compliance.
    
09 May 2017(IST)  
