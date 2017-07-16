BT teams up with ForeScout to improve device visibility and network security

BT, on Wednesday announced the launch of BT Managed Endpoint Access Security, a new security service protecting organisations from cyber threats and malware through greater visibility and better monitoring of devices connected to their corporate network. The new service leverages technology from ForeScout Technologies, Inc., a leading Internet of Things (IoT) security company, to provide real-time agentless visibility and control of devices connected to corporate networks. This includes managed, unmanaged, private devices, Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) and IoT. ForeScout’s agentless approach to network security provides real-time discovery, classification, assessment and monitoring of devices allowing end-customers to see what is on their network, from campus to cloud, and to securely manage it. ForeScout can also orchestrate a policy-based security enforcement operation, with leading IT and security management products to automate security workflows and accelerate threat response. “Our global reach and our experience in providing the entire range of cybersecurity services make us a partner of choice for organisations all over the world. By bringing ForeScout’s technology into our portfolio, we extend our ability to protect organisations against the latest threats through improved visibility and control. Whether it’s protecting a head office or a branch site, adding the ability to monitor just about any device connected to the network offers a much required additional layer of security to companies moving into the digital world,” said David Stark, Vice President, Security portfolio at BT. “With more devices connecting to enterprise networks than ever before, the attack surface is expanding exponentially. Staying ahead of the game is an ongoing effort for any organisation. ForeScout’s relationship with BT will bring additional reassurance to CIOs and CISOs looking for improved security and better orchestration, while allowing us to tap into BT’s extensive global reach,” said Todd DeBell, vice president of Global Channels, ForeScout. The service will be available globally from June 2017.