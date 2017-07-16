Google Daydream View virtual reality headset launched in India at Rs 6499

Google, on Monday introduced the Daydream View virtual reality headset, the first Daydream-ready headset and controller. Daydream View will be available for purchase from today on Flipkart for INR 6,499. Please read the blog post from Clay Bavor, VP of VR & AR at Google below. Unlike anything else, VR can make you feel like you're transported to a different world. Without a ticket, you can now visit a world-renowned museum, see extinct animals come back to life, or take a field trip to the Taj Mahal. It’s transporting. Our goal is to make VR for everyone. And with Daydream View everyone can enjoy a comfortable, easy to use, and personalized virtual reality experience. We’ve been working with developers, smartphone manufacturers, and content creators to make the dream a reality — and now, we’re excited to announce that Daydream View is now available for purchase in India from today. With Daydream View, you simply pop a Daydream-ready phone in the headset to start exploring. Daydream-ready phones are built with high-resolution displays, powerful mobile processors and high-fidelity sensors — all tuned to support great VR experiences. Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL are the first Daydream-ready phones, and you can experience Daydream on the Moto Z as well. Later this year, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be Daydream-ready with a software update. Designed and developed by Google, Daydream View is the first Daydream-ready headset and controller. Daydream View is: • Comfortable. Inspired by the clothes we enjoy wearing, the headset is made with soft, breathable fabric and is designed to fit over eyeglasses. • Easy to use. Just drop in your Daydream-ready phone and you’ll be ready to go. The phone and headset have an auto-alignment system so you don’t have to worry about cables or connectors. A big part of what makes Daydream View special is the Daydream controller. This small yet powerful controller lets you interact with the virtual world the same way you do in the real world. It points where you point, and is packed with sensors to understand your movements and gestures. You can swing it like a bat or wave it like a wand. And it’s so precise that you can draw with it. The controller slides right inside the headset when not in use, so you don’t have to worry about losing it in your bag or between couch cushions. • Yours. Daydream View is designed with choice in mind. The headset fits phones big or small, so it’ll work with any Daydream-ready phone you choose. Incredible experiences

From the universe of YouTube videos to a magical world where you can cast spells and levitate objects, there is a wide range of experiences available on Daydream. The best of Google

We’ve brought your favourites into VR. With YouTube, you can watch the entire library of videos on a virtual big screen, and experience VR videos from creators all over the world. Use Street View to see curated tours of over 150 of the world’s most amazing places like the Pyramids and the Taj Mahal — fly over a city, stand at the top of the highest peaks, and even soar into space. You can also search Street View to explore everywhere else. Step inside a virtual gallery and view masterpieces from over 50 world-renowned museums with Arts & Culture. With Play Movies, you can watch shows and films on your own personal big-screen. And Google Photos displays your 360 degree captures in a whole new way. Don’t just see the world, experience it

Swim with a pod of dolphins, stand at the edge of a volcano and even visit Pluto. With Daydream View, you can teleport from virtually anywhere to pretty much everywhere. These apps are available on Daydream: NYT VR, Guardian VR, The Turning Forest, Fantastic Beasts, Labster: World of Science and many more. Your personal cinema

You can always get the best seat in the house with Daydream View. Experience sports, live events and more in full 360 degree panoramic view. Plus, now you can watch top shows and movies, distraction-free, on your own virtual big screen. These apps are available on Daydream: Netflix VR, Google Play Movies, Within, and more. Get in the game

Go from the sidelines to the center of action. Feel the adrenaline rush as you speed down the racetrack. Bowl a strike with a swing of your arm. Cast a spell with your own magic wand. The Daydream controller transforms with your imagination. These games are available on Daydream: The Arcslinger, Wonderglade, Mekorama VR, Gunjack 2: End of Shift, Need for Speed No Limits VR, LEGO BrickHeadz Builder VR and dozens more titles. We are always introducing more apps and partners, and over the coming years we’ll continue our goal of bringing high-quality, mobile VR to everyone.