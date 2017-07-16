Motorola launches Earbuds Metal and Earbuds Sports in ear headphones, with prices starting INR 999

Shyam Telecom Limited, the India licensee of Motorola Companion Products range, on Wednesday announced the launch of the Motorola Earbuds Metal and Motorola Earbuds Sports in ear headphones in India. This launch comes at the back of a slew of products launches in this category by Motorola over the last few months. Motorola has taken a lead in expanding its personal audio and mobile accessories portfolio in India and address the growing base of smartphone users, looking at devices to compliment their smartphone experience. Many products from the Motorolaportfolio are top seller across leading eCommerce portals in their respective categories. “The India mobile accessory market is under-penetrated, and has few credible and universally adored brands like Motorola.Our focusisto providesmartphone users an affordable-premium portfolio of audio products and accessories. We are confident that this portfolio will address a wide range of customers looking for a connected device to make their smartphones more fun and productive," Business Head, Shyam Telecom. Earbuds Metal and Earbuds Sports in ear headphones ensure high quality sound reproduction through a 10 mm neodymium driver in each earpiece, delivering crystal clear and deep bass audio experience. Both products are IP-54 Water resistant, offering flexibility in various use cases. The Moto Earbuds Metal in ear headphone provides premium quality audio experience, packed with best-in classdesign.The all metal finish with sand blasting and anodizing gives it premium look and protects against wear and tear. The package comes with 3 sets of soft silicon in-ear-gels designed to snugly fit into ears.The light weight design ensures a comfortable experience over prolonged use. The Earbuds Sports In Ear Headphone come in 4 exciting colors, and are aimed at fitness lovers who can't resist a deep pumping beat when they workout, and are looking for a lightweight pair of headphones that will remain in their ears. The headphones incorporate a removable - soft rubber ear clip that fits around the outer ear to hold the Earbuds in place, enabling users to focus on the workout in complete comfort, knowing the headphones will stay in place. The product designs focus on ergonomics, and have been extensively tested on athletes. Key Features: Motorola Earbuds Metal

Metallic in-ear Headphones - Metal design and feels great in hand and ear.

- Water resistant and splash proof (IP 54).

- 10mm drivers offer great sound, bass response.

- Superb noise isolation with comfortable in-ear design.

- In line mic for calls for handsfree calling

- Super light for all day comfort

- 3 set of extra ear gels

- 1.2 m cable

- 4 Colors: Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, Matte Black Best Buy Price: INR 999 Motorola Earbuds Sports

Powerful Ear Hook Style Headphones - Ultra-light with ear hook stays put during any activity

- Water resistant and splash proof (IP 54).

- Removable ear hook to convert into normal earphone

- 10mm drivers offer great sound, bass response

- Superb noise isolation with comfortable in-ear design

- In line mic for calls for handsfree calling

- Super light for all day comfort

- 3 set of extra ear gels

- 1.2 m cable

- 4 Colors: Red, Orange, Slate, Blue Best Buy Price: INR 999