Spirent supports new H3C in industry’s highest density 100G ethernet data center switch test

Spirent Communications, on Monday announced successful support to New H3C in the industry’s highest density 100G data center switch test ever conducted. The test, completed by Spirent Communications and the New H3C Group and moderated by independent test lab Network Test, tested the line-rate forwarding capacity and hyper-scale IP route announcement capacity of the H3C S12500X-AF chassis full of 100G ports with a density of 768 100G ports per chassis. “With 768 ports, this is the largest 100G Ethernet switch test successfully completed in the industry so far. The stress tests we conducted involved nearly 1 million unique BGP routes as well as 768 concurrent EVPN instances within a single chassis. These benchmarks, based on open testing standards, successfully verified New H3C data center core switches, with Spirent TestCenter providing the high density, high performance, and high flexibility required for this record-breaking project,” said David Newman of Network Test. The test was conducted using Spirent TestCenter and the Spirent N11U chassis, Spirent’s flagship network performance test solution. The Spirent N11U chassis included the high density dX3 12-port 100G test modules capable of verifying next-generation data center architectures and routers. Spirent TestCenter generated 100G line-rate transaction traffic of various frame lengths, and provided packet loss, latency, jitter, frame sequence, code errors and FCS error analytics to reflect the quality of transmission in real time. “The S12500X-AF series of switches provide a maximum of 48 100G QSFP28 pluggable optical modules per slot, which is the highest density in the world, with New H3C being the only vendor in the industry to provide full line-rate 768 100G ports for datacenter core switches. We were pleased to work with Spirent to verify the performance of S12500X-AF and achieve satisfactory test results,” said Steven Yoe, Senior Vice President and CTO of the New H3C Group. “Generation after generation of Spirent Ethernet testing technologies have helped our customers take advantage of market opportunities. We appreciate New H3C Group for selecting Spirent as a trusted testing partner for verifying the performance of its S12500X-AF series of switches” said Eric Hutchinson, CEO of Spirent Communications. The Spirent dX3 quint-speed test module supports twelve 100G or 40G ports per slot, or twenty five 50G ports, or forty eight 25G or 10G ports per slot. It also supports key interface features such as FEC, Auto-negotiation and Link Training. It can be used to verify data plane Quality of Service (QoS) for hyper-dense network devices at line-rate, and to test complex routing, data center and access protocols on switches and routers.