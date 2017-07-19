Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Ambrane India enters the wearables segment, launches AFB 11 Flexi Fit with heart rate monitor at Rs 1799
19 Jul 2017

Ambrane India, one of the leading IT brands in computer peripherals & Mobile accessories now enters the wearable segment with its newest Ambrane AFB-11 Flexi Fit. The band comes with 1 year of warranty and is available in a classic black shade, priced at Rs. 1799.

On the design front, Flexi fit sports rubber finish & packs in a bigger monochrome display, which melds into the curved strap and remains discreet. The silicone strap ensures it gives you a snug fit while staying light on your wrist.

Flexi Fit connects with iOS and Android smartphones using Bluetooth and also is water resistant with IP67 rating and dust proof. It also syncs the smartphone notifications like incoming calls, text messages, emails alerts and more eliminating the need for multiple gadgets. Backed with 60Mah Li-Po battery, Flexi Fit via its Pedometer feature tracks healthy steps, distance and calories burned. It also monitors your sleep cycles, helping you to track your sleep stages &understand the heart rate levels during strenuous physical activities.

“After establishing a strong foothold in Power Banks & Audio we step further with Wearable’s a new addition to our dynamic portfolio. Keeping the fitness-conscious generation in focus, we have brought an ideal combination of a fitness tracking device in style,” said Gaurav Dureja, Director of Ambrane India.

The smart band acts like the true fitness buddy & keeps you alert with constant reminders which also include Sedentary Reminder, Water Intake etc. The band also features a camera remote shutter that allows you to seamlessly control your smartphone’s camera and take excellent photos. Integrated with an advanced security feature, its ‘anti-lost feature’ shall help you to locate your phone at the time of emergency.
    
