Technology
Motorola launches the fashionable Motorola Pulse M over the ear wired headphones in India at Rs 2999
TT Correspondent |  |  21 Jul 2017

Shyam Telecom Limited, the India licensee of Motorola Companion Products range, on Thursday announced the launch of the Motorola Pulse M Over-the-Ear Wired Headphone.

Shyam Telecom has taken a lead in expanding the Motorola personal audio and mobile accessories portfolio in India to cater premium customers, who are looking for a rich audio experience.

Pulse M Over-the-Ear Wired Headphone makes music sound deep, clear and full of life. And they look just as lively with a premium white leather and rose gold metal finish design that’s stylish and comfortable.

Featuring softly padded headband and memory foam to cushion around the ears, Pulse M is light and comfortable and provides hours of comfortable experience for music lovers who can’t resist deep pumping beat.  It is designed with detachable 3.5mm audio cable for easy travel and avoid any normal wear & tear. The In-line remote can be used for hands-free calling and music control, while the fold flat ear cups design ensure easy storage.

Motorola Pulse M Over Ear Wired Headphone combines studio performance with a premium design. The full size, over-ear cups and 40mm drivers isolate ambient noise while delivering big sound and great bass. An in-line microphone enables hands-free calling.

Targeting at to the growing base of smartphone users, looking at devices to compliment their smartphone experience. Many products from the Motorola portfolio are top seller across leading eCommerce portals in their respective categories.

“We are happy to launch the Motorola signature headphone - Motorola Pulse M for discerning users looking for balanced audio experience. This limited edition is designed by Motorola in US with unmatched clarity of sound, letting you enjoy the deepest hitting drums without sacrificing even a hint of sound quality,” said Business Head of Shyam Telecom.

    

Key Features of Motorola Pulse M:

- 40 mm speaker driver with neodymium magnet for strong bass and high quality sound
- Balanced sound with superb noise isolation blocks out unwanted background noise
- Premium metal design with natural feel headphones and ear cups
- Comfortable in-ear design, with ear hook stays put during any activity.
- Detachable 3.5 mm wire with in-line microphone for hands-free calling
- Cable length: 1.2 m
- In-line Control buttons: Play/Play, Call Answer, Call End
- Sensitivity: 96 dB
- 2 Colors: White/ Gold, Black/ Silver

Best Buy Price: INR 2999
    
21 Jul 2017(IST)  
