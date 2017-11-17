Oculus announces new standalone headset, ‘venues’ at Oculus Connect

Today at its fourth developer conference in San Jose, Oculus announced its newest and most affordable VR headset, called Oculus Go. The standalone device will ship in early 2018 starting at $199.

Oculus also showcased updates to its Santa Cruz prototype, including new positionally tracked controllers with six degrees of freedom that bring the power of Rift and Touch to the standalone category.

The company offered a sneak peek into Oculus Venues, a new experience coming next year that lets people watch live concerts, sports, and movie premieres with thousands of other people around the world.

Read the full blog here: Oculus blog