Google Duo: making video calling easier on your Android phone

According to a new blog post from Google’s Jan Jedrzejowicz, Google Duo’s video-calling feature will be integrated into the Phone, Contacts and the Messaging apps on Android system.

Jan Jedrzejowicz, Product Manager, Phone app of Google Duo. Read the full blog post below:

Video calling brings you face to face with your family and friends, whether you’re in the same city or thousands of miles away. We want to make it even easier to start a video call from your Android device, so we’re making video calling an integrated part of your phone. You can now start a video call directly from where you call or text message your friends, through your Phone, Contacts, and Android Messages apps. Later this year, we’ll also add the ability to upgrade an ongoing voice call to video with just a tap.

We’re starting to roll out integrated video calling to first-generation Pixel, Android One, and Nexus devices, and it will also be available on Pixel 2 phones. We’re working with our carrier and device partners to bring this experience to more Android devices over time.

If you and the person you’re video calling are on a carrier that supports ViLTE video calling, your video calls will be routed through the carrier’s ViLTE service. If not, Google Duo will connect your video call to anyone with the app installed.

To use Duo, make sure you and the person you’re calling have the app installed and activated.