Huawei partners with PTCL to deliver quality broadband through fixed network modernization

Huawei, on Monday announced that it has partnered with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) for successful rollout of fiber-to-the-curb (FTTC)/fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) solutions to modernize PTCL's fixed networks that will provide ultra-broadband services economically and efficiently. PTCL is Pakistan's largest integrated operator, and it owns 95% of local fixed broadband access networks and plenty of access copper line resources. In order to meet growing demands for the Internet-based real-time video services, PTCL is committed to providing higher bandwidth and bringing better customer experience. PTCL is transforming its network for providing 20 Mbit/s on average and 100 Mbit/s or even 1000 Mbit/s ultra-broadband services in high-value areas. To achieve these goals, PTCL, being the trendsetter of ICT services in the region, is introducing emerging broadband technologies, for example, VDSL2, vectoring, SuperVector, G.fast and GPON for enhancing user experience. For benchmarking quality of customer experience, PTCL has established a state-of-the-art test laboratory for real-time quality of service (QoS) evaluations of its services prior to rollouts. Considering PTCL’s network transformation goals, Huawei used a network planning tool to help PTCL build high-performance networks targeting high-value areas and users. In brown field areas, through VDSL2 technologies, PTCL increased average bandwidth to 20 Mbit/s within 1000 meters and 50 Mbit/s within 800 meters by enabling vectoring. For high-value areas, Huawei provided the G.fast solution, enabling PTCL to deliver bandwidth higher than 100 Mbit/s. In addition, Huawei developed a line expert system, which can locate any faults rapidly and precisely for rectification, providing users with high-class broadband experience. In greenfield areas, PTCL is rolling out GPON-based FTTH networks. Saad Muzaffar Waraich, PTCL's Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO), said, "We are glad for the strategic cooperation with Huawei on fixed network modernization. Technically, Huawei's solution makes it possible for us to build the most competitive network. By deploying Huawei FTTC/FTTH solutions, we are able to provide more users with higher bandwidth and better experience based on existing copper line resources and new fiber lines." Chi Linchun, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Pakistan, expressed, "Through identification of high-value areas, the one-stop site solution, and the line expert system, we help PTCL make precise investments, build high-value networks, and improve user experience by playing a good partner role in PTCL’s recent Network Transformational Projects. We look forward to strengthening our strategic partnership with PTCL and helping it accelerate network transformation to succeed in their business." Huawei, a world-leading fixed access solution provider, released many innovative copper line solutions that enable operators to reuse existing copper line resources, achieving cost-efficient fixed network modernization.