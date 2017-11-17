VIAVI augments CellAdvisor base station analyzers

VIAVI Solutions, on Thursday announced that the CellAdvisor JD700B Series of Base Station Analyzers have been augmented to analyze spectrum and interference of 5G signals in the 28 GHz frequency band. CellAdvisor has been adopted by several Tier-1 mobile service providers as a standard test platform and is familiar to their cell site technicians, riggers and contractors. VIAVI has worked with this customer base to ensure that they can continue to use a single field test solution for existing and next-generation networks. To accommodate the higher speeds envisioned in 5G, the industry is expanding to higher frequency bands than those used in preceding generations. Several network equipment manufacturers and service providers – including Ericsson, Huawei, Samsung, AT&T, Softbank, U.S. Cellular and Verizon – are conducting trials of 5G radios in the 28 GHz band. To support customer demand for testing in 28 GHz, VIAVI has introduced a frequency down converter for the CellAdvisor JD700B Series, enabling spectrum and interference analysis for the additional band using a familiar and proven platform. VIAVI collaborated with ThinkRF, a pioneer in software-defined spectrum analysis solutions that monitor, detect and analyze complex waveforms in today’s rapidly evolving wireless landscape. “Our customers are conducting 5G trials while serving hundreds of millions of subscribers on existing networks. They would prefer to minimize cost and complexity by using test and measurement systems their technicians and contractors already know. With the ability to address 5G spectrum, CellAdvisor is one of the most comprehensive field test solutions in the market for cell site installation and maintenance,” said Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, VIAVI Solutions.