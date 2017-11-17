Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Technology
Amdocs introduces virtualized intercarrier service orchestration solution with traffic scaling capabilities
TT Correspondent |  |  16 Nov 2017

Amdocs, on Thursday announced it is introducing a new intercarrier service orchestration solution that allows Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to automate traffic scaling across multiple carrier networks. This offering resolves CSPs’ challenges associated with how to commit and meet enterprise Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for high performance connectivity, with the future proof advantages of an open source architecture based on Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) that provides elasticity and automated scaling.

A key business issue facing CSPs servicing multinational enterprise customers is that they need to rely on other partners across the globe to provide a complete service while committing to SLAs for end to end network connectivity. Now they can leverage the new Amdocs solution to deliver elastic connectivity that can be spun up on demand and can be flexed to match the demands of cloud-based solutions, by orchestrating the dynamic international connectivity needs of their enterprise customers.

The new solution is based on ONAP open source code and uses MEF’s Lifecycle Services Orchestration (LSO) application programming interfaces (APIs) for connectivity services across multiple global networks. This new solution will be showcased at MEF 17 where Amdocs, alongside three major international multi-play carriers and partners including Fujitsu, are demonstrating flexible, software centric intra and intercarrier orchestration across multiple service provider networks that can scale connectivity and cloud services on demand while providing automated intercarrier connectivity.

"Intercarrier service orchestration solutions are a compelling example of how versatile ONAP’s architecture has already become. When integrated with MEF’s standards, these type of solutions can be used to solve network traffic management issues across networks. Support for intra and intercarrier operations resolves a major business problem for CSPs today specifically for enterprise customers,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager of networking and orchestration, The Linux Foundation.

“This launch and new initiative from Amdocs demonstrates how technology companies are meeting communication providers’ needs by using MEF’s emerging LSO Sonata APIs for serviceability and ordering and integrating them with ONAP’s open source network architecture to provide a seamless service experience both within and between service providers,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF.

“Amdocs’ new solution leverages several technological developments pioneered in our Amdocs NFV powered by ONAP portfolio, which is the industry’s first comprehensive software and services offering built on ONAP open source technology. Today we have a unique virtual intercarrier orchestration solution created using ONAP’s open-source framework. It offers service providers the ability to easily automate intra and intercarrier network scenarios end to end from initial ordering to in-life management of the service sub-components in a virtualized network. The use of MEF standards and APIs enhances the solution by simplifying intercarrier connectivity and by combining this with ONAP, Amdocs is leading the market with practical NFV solutions that accelerate service agility for our customers,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Amdocs.
    
Other Stories in this Section
VIAVI augments CellAdvisor base station analyzers
Nokia to begin production of 5G-ready AirScale multiband radio at Chennai factory
Tech Mahindra and Toshiba Digital Solutions join hands to target smart factory market
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
16 Nov 2017(IST)  
Anritsu
India IoT Summit 2016' Image Gallery
  • India LTE Summit 2015
  • MediaTek Booth at the India IoT Summit 2016
  • Mr. Virat Bhatia - President - External Affairs, South Asia, AT&T
  • Session 1 Panelists
  • Session 1 Panelists
  • Industry Networking
  • Mr. Shyam Mardikar - Chief Network Architect - Bharti Airtel
  • Mr. Arvind Bali - CEO - Videocon
  • Dr. B.K. Gairola, IT Adviser to Government of India
  • Exhibition Booth of Anritsu
  • Mr. Anku Jain, GM & Sr. Director of Engineering, MediaTek India
  • Session 2 in Panelists
  • Mr. Manoj Gairola - Editor - TelecomTiger
  • Mr. Kuldeep Malik, Country Head, Corporate Sales International, MediaTek India
  • Mr. R.M. Agarwal - DDG (SU), Department of Telecommunications
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar - DDG (IoT), TEC, Department of Telecommunications
  • Mr. Nate Srinath - Director - IoTeX
  • Audience Gathering
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more
Other Stories of the Day
Airtel and Karbonn Mobile launches two Android smartphones under Mera Pehla Smartphone initiative
Parallel Wireless adds 2G capabilities to their 3G/4G end-to-end SDR solution
Infosys partners with Udacity to offer self-driving car engineer nanodegree program
VIAVI augments CellAdvisor base station analyzers