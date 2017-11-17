Ericsson showcases the first live 5G end to end demonstration in India

Ericsson, on Friday showcased the first live 5G end-to-end demonstration in India using its 5G test bed and 5G NR Radio, demonstrating extremely high throughput and ultra-low latency. This milestone builds on Ericsson’s pioneering role in the Indian telecom industry. It reinforces the Company’s commitment to bring the latest technology innovations and creating a 5G ecosystem in the country in support of the Indian Government’s vision to have 5G mobile network roll outs in India by 2020. The technology exhibit at Ericsson Connect 2017 also featured 5G use cases and live demonstration of essential technologies on the road to 5G like Gigabit LTE (1 GBPS download speeds) with License Assisted Access (LAA) technology. The LAA live demo highlights how this technology can leverage wireless network resources using higher frequency bands on a small cell architecture. Other technology innovations presented in the showcase included advancements in Radio Network Evolution, 5G Ready Transport and Network Slicing. “We are strengthening our commitment to the Indian market by pioneering the first live 5G demonstration in the country. The 5G technology showcase has been organised in the direction of creating a robust 5G eco system in the country even as the Government plans to have 5G network roll outs by 2020,” said Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Market Area – SE Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson. “5G research and development is natural for Ericsson thanks to our innovation, R&D focus, technology leadership and thought leadership. We are the first to market with solutions that enable today's networks to evolve smoothly to the next generation of networks,” added Ericsson’s new 5G platform comprises the 5G core, radio and transport portfolios, together with digital support systems, transformation services and security. ”5G is expected to play a major role in digitalization of industries. 5G will bring new level of performance and characteristics to the telecom networks enabling new services and creating new ecosystems. New revenue streams will open for operators as they go beyond being Connectivity and Infrastructure providers to become service enablers and service creators. 5G has the potential to enable 43% incremental revenue opportunity for the Indian operators by 2026,” said Nitin Bansal, Managing Director at Ericsson India. 5G to enable a $27.3 billion revenue potential for Indian telecom operators by 2026. As per the just released Ericsson 5G Business Potential Report, 5G will enable a $27 billion revenue opportunity for Indian telecom operators by 2026. The largest opportunity will be seen in sectors like manufacturing, energy and utilities followed by public safety and health sectors. This will be over and above the revenue generated from traditional services which is expected to grow up to $63 billion by 2026. Agriculture will open-up revenue opportunities up to $400 million for telecom operators. The application of 5G will be in areas like field monitoring and mapping, livestock routing and monitoring, on-field applications, and related services. The retail sector in India will offer potential 5G enabled revenue of up to $1.15 billion by 2026. 5G can help in revolutionizing customer experience and increase operational efficiencies within the retail segment.