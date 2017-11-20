Welcome Guest Login | Register | Site Map | | Make TelecomTiger my homepage     
Telecom News
Enterprise |  Policy & Regulation |  Mobiles & Tabs |  Corporate |  VAS |  People Movement  |  Technology  |  LTE
Technology
Spirent collaborates with China Telecom and Huawei to complete 400GE test
TT Correspondent |  |  20 Nov 2017

Spirent Communications, on Monday announced collaboration with China Telecom China Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Research Institute and Huawei to verify 400 Gb/s Ethernet (400GE) short and long-range technologies. The test, which is the first of its kind, included the verification of 400GE port functions such as line-speed forwarding, multi-service stacking, and fault reporting for short and long-range technologies.

The trials were performed in China Telecom's network and terminal key laboratory using test cases based on real-world network applications, while Guangzhou Research Institute was responsible for network requirements, test-case design, and execution. Spirent provided testing equipment for the project, which included Spirent TestCenter with DX3-400GO-P2 400G and FX3-100GO-T2 100G test modules.

“The IEEE 400GE standard is expected to be adopted by the end of 2017 and, as various international bodies are accelerating the standardization process of 400GE, the perfection and establishment of these standards will rely on early and sufficient testing to verify their performance. This collaborative test marks the first R&D evaluation of its kind and perhaps most importantly, the achievement of our expected outcome is a landmark step for the adoption of standardized 400GE medium and long-range technologies,” said Zhu Yongqing, director for IP technology research of the China Telecom Research Institute.

“The joint innovation endeavor of the Guangzhou Research Institute, Huawei and Spirent lays a solid foundation for the industry-wide maturity of 400GE technologies, marking the threshold for the commercialization of next generation high capacity port technologies provided by 400GE. It is our hope these results help to accelerate the commercialization of 400GE in the industry,” said Zhou Jiaxin, Sales Director for Spirent Communications.

“Spirent has been involved in the entire 400GE R&D and evaluation process, making great contributions to the research and development of the standard. We track development trends, continue investment in core technologies, and provide innovative solutions to our customers and the industry to advance the evolution of networks and improve services for the cloud age,” said Abhitesh Kastuar, General Manager for Cloud and IP Solutions.

According to the joint press release issued by China Telecom Guangzhou and Huawei, the quantum leap in development and the explosion of services like HD video and cloud computing has caused traffic across the backbone to increase by 45% annually. These annual increases across the network pose critical bandwidth challenges.  At present, 100GE is the highest line-rate commercially available.

To meet these challenges, Spirent has adopted a high-density mandate to offer test solutions with more 100GbE ports in one test module than any other vendor. In addition, Spirent expects to continue this standard of high port density in future releases, giving customers a higher return on investment and smaller footprint of rack space.

To satisfy test requirements of the new generation of 400GE, Spirent has released the DX3 series and PX3 series, 400G and 200G testing modules on its flagship product, Spirent TestCenter, providing industry-leading single-slot 2-port density and CFP8 and QSFP-DD interfaces to help the industry to advance the commercialization of 400GE in carrier networks and data centers.
    
Other Stories in this Section
Anritsu expanded WLAN measurements under realistic operation conditions RF quality tests with security on using network mode on WLAN tester MT8862A
Ericsson showcases the first live 5G end to end demonstration in India
VIAVI augments CellAdvisor base station analyzers
 mail this article    print this article    Show and Post comment
20 Nov 2017(IST)  
Anritsu
India IoT Summit 2016' Image Gallery
  • India LTE Summit 2015
  • MediaTek Booth at the India IoT Summit 2016
  • Mr. Virat Bhatia - President - External Affairs, South Asia, AT&T
  • Session 1 Panelists
  • Session 1 Panelists
  • Industry Networking
  • Mr. Shyam Mardikar - Chief Network Architect - Bharti Airtel
  • Mr. Arvind Bali - CEO - Videocon
  • Dr. B.K. Gairola, IT Adviser to Government of India
  • Exhibition Booth of Anritsu
  • Mr. Anku Jain, GM & Sr. Director of Engineering, MediaTek India
  • Session 2 in Panelists
  • Mr. Manoj Gairola - Editor - TelecomTiger
  • Mr. Kuldeep Malik, Country Head, Corporate Sales International, MediaTek India
  • Mr. R.M. Agarwal - DDG (SU), Department of Telecommunications
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar - DDG (IoT), TEC, Department of Telecommunications
  • Mr. Nate Srinath - Director - IoTeX
  • Audience Gathering
Whitepaper
Maintain Business Continuity with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
It is a virtual chassis solution where a pair of ASR 9000 routers acts as a single device by maintaining a single contr...read more
Simplify Your Network with Cisco ASR 9000 nV Technology
With the new Cisco Network Virtualization (nV) technology in the Cisco ASR 9000 Series Aggregation Services Routers, se...read more
Cisco Small Cell Solution: Reduce Costs, Improve Coverage
It is designed to address the challenge of mobile service coverage and to expand network capacity...read more